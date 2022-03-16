Right before the halftime, USMNT star Christian Pulisic put things level for Chelsea against Lille in the second leg of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League round of 16. Check out the video of his goal.

It seems that Christian Pulisic really seems to like UEFA Champions League nights. The USMNT star, who had previously scored for Chelsea in the first leg, has now tied the game for the Blues against Lille.

The return leg of the round of 16 didn't start well for Thomas Tuchel's boys, who were trailing by one after a spot-kick goal from Burak Yilmaz put the hosts ahead in France, reducing the gap in aggregate.

Despite Chelsea won 2-0 at home, Lille's early goal put the visitors' backs against the wall as they were just one away from losing any advantage. However, Pulisic extended the aggregate lead shortly before the halftime.

Watch: Christian Pulisic ties the game for Chelsea vs Lille, extends aggregate lead

When it looked like Chelsea would have a lot of work to do in the halftime talk, Pulisic capitalized on a great assist from Jorginho to relieve his teammates. Here, check out the video of his goal.