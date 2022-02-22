USMNT star Christian Pulisic extended the lead for Chelsea in their UEFA Champions League round of 16 game against LOSC Lille. Here, check out the video of his goal.

It's a great time for USMNT fans. Christian Pulisic got in the scoresheet for Chelsea in a UEFA Champions League night again, on this occasion he scored against LOSC Lille in the first leg of the round of 16.

Kai Havertz put The Blues in front early in the first half but then they struggled to extend their lead until Pulisic scored the second of the game after 63 minutes. The former Borussia Dortmund star is certainly responding to Thomas Tuchel's confidence, who decided to start him again.

Pulisic finished perfectly inside the box to score his sixth Champions League goal and his first one in the current campaign. Here, take a look at the video of his goal that put Chelsea 2-0 in front.

Watch: Pulisic scores for Chelsea vs Lille in Champions League

N'Golo Kante provided a fantastic assist for Pulisic, who was merciless when he received the ball in front of Lille goalkeeper Leo Jardim. Here's the video of his sixth UCL goal.