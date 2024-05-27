With a brace for Al Nassr against Al Ittihad, Cristiano Ronaldo finished the season as the top scorer in the 2023-24 Saudi Pro League and set multiple records.

Al Nassr may have reached the Saudi Pro League season finale against Al Ittihad with no chances of winning the title, but that didn’t stop Cristiano Ronaldo from looking for ways to keep scoring and set more records.

With a brace in the final matchday, the Portuguese star finished the term as the top scorer of the competition with 35 goals to his name, seven clear of Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, who scored for Saudi Pro League champions Al Hilal against Al Wehda.

On top of that, Cristiano set the record for the most goals scored by a player in a single Saudi Pro League season, surpassing the 34 scored by Abderrazak Hamdallah in the 2018-19 campaign also for Al Nassr. The Moroccan scored 49 goals across all competitions that term, one less than Ronaldo this season (50 goals in as many matches).

Even though Ronaldo was comfortably atop the Saudi Pro League’s scoring charts, his brace against Al Ittihad further helped him secure the award. Shortly after having a goal disallowed for offside, the 39-year-old capitalized on a long pass by Mohammed Al-Fatil to open the scoring at the Al-Awwal Park just before halftime.

But the veteran striker was far from done as he wanted to make history before calling it a season with Al Nassr. Once Cristiano broke Hamdallah’s record with a header in the second half, Lluis Castro decided to rest him.

Ronaldo sets another record: First player to win Golden Boot in four leagues

Another big storyline from this new achievement in Ronaldo’s career is that the Sporting CP product became the first player to win the Golden Boot across four different leagues.

The Madeira native also claimed this honor in the Premier League during the 2007-08 season while playing for Manchester United, before winning the Pichichi Trophy three times during his time with Real Madrid. In addition, he was the Serie A Capocannoniere in the 2020-21 season with Juventus.

Ronaldo’s league Golden Boots