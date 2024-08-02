Ancelotti chooses his favorite for the Ballon d'Or between Mbappé, Vinicius and Bellingham. Who will be the next to lift the trophy?

Real Madrid is living a golden era, and the Ballon d’Or seems destined to return to the Santiago Bernabeu. Carlo Ancelotti, the coach of the Merengue team, has shared his opinion on who should take the prestigious individual award.

In a recent interview, Ancelotti praised the performance of several players throughout the season. Vinicius Junior, with his overflowing talent and decisive goals, has been a fundamental piece in Real Madrid’s successes. For his part, Jude Bellinghamhas shown surprising maturity and footballing quality for his age, becoming a key player in the Whites’ midfield.

Similarly, Kylian Mbappe brings speed, overflow, goal, and a great ability to unbalance matches. His arrival further strengthens Real Madrid’s attack, which already has outstanding players.

Who is the player chosen by Carlo Ancelotti to win the Ballon d’Or?

Carlo Ancelotti on the podcast of John Obi Mikel, Ancelotti’s former Chelsea player, expressed his favoritism for a Madrid player to win the Ballon d’Or. “For me, Vinicius deserves the Ballon d’Or… He will win it, that’s my opinion,” Ancelotti said. The Italian coach highlighted the impact of the Brazilian in the Champions League, where his performance was key to winning the title.

The Battle for the Ballon d’Or Intensifies

The competition for the Ballon d’Or is fiercer than ever. Players such as Karim Benzema and Luka Modric have already lifted this trophy in the Real Madrid shirt, but now it is the turn of a new generation of talent.

Vinicius, with his explosive style of play and his ability to unbalance matches, is Ancelotti’s great favorite. However, Bellingham is not far behind. His arrival at Real Madrid has been a resounding success, and his adaptation to the team has been impressive.

Other players such as Manchester City‘s Rodri are also being mentioned as possible candidates for the Ballon d’Or. However, Real Madrid’s hegemony in recent seasons, added to the exceptional performances of Vinicius and Bellingham, places the Whites in a privileged position.

Ancelotti, a historic coach at Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti is leaving an indelible mark on the history of Real Madrid. With his arrival, the white team has regained its enthusiasm and has once again been the protagonist of European football. The Italian has become one of the most successful coaches in the club’s history, and his continuity on the Merengue bench is a guarantee of success.