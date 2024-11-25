Where to watch Al-Gharafa vs Al-Nassr live in the USA: 2024/2025 AFC Champions League

Al-Gharafa will play against Al-Nassr for the Matchday 5 of the 2024/2025 AFC Champions League. Find out here the kickoff times and full broadcast details, including TV and streaming options available in the USA.

Al-Gharafa will receive Al-Nassr on Matchday 5 of the 2024/25 AFC Champions League. Find out the viewing options available, so you can catch all the action live through various TV networks and streaming platforms. Here’s everything you need to know about kickoff times and where to watch in the USA.

[Watch Al-Gharafa vs Al-Nassr online in the US on Paramount+]

Al Nassr are determined to stay in the hunt for the top spot in their group as they prepare to face Al-Gharafa. Cristiano Ronaldo’s side has collected an impressive 10 points from a possible 12, but they trail group leaders Al Hilal and Al-Ahli, who have each won all four of their matches.

While Al Nassr aim for another three points against an opponent that appears outmatched on paper, Al-Gharafa, sitting on just four points from one win, one draw, and two losses, are fighting to keep their qualification hopes alive. Facing Ronaldo and company will be a tough challenge, but Al-Gharafa won’t go down without a fight.

When will the Al-Gharafa vs Al-Nassr match be played?

Al-Gharafa will take on Al-Nassr this Monday, November 25, in an AFC Champions League Matchday 5 showdown, with kickoff set for 11:00 AM (ET).

Al Gharafa SC player Matias Nani – IMAGO / Naushad

Al-Gharafa vs Al-Nassr: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

How to watch Al-Gharafa vs Al-Nassr in the USA

Al-Gharafa and Al-Nassr are set to square off in a highly anticipated 2024/25 AFC Champions League matchup, with live coverage available for fans in the USA on Paramount+.