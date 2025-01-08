The Chicago Blackhawks sit dead last in the NHL standings, and the outlook isn’t promising. At just 19 years old, Connor Bedard has been forced to mature quickly as the organization places its entire future on his shoulders, hoping he can lead them back to their glory days. Despite the pressure, Bedard remains confident in his abilities and has made his stance clear to interim coach Anders Sorensen.

The NHL is a harsh business, players put their bodies on the line night in and night out. Stars must be protected by the tougher, bigger players on the roster. But when things are going south, it takes for everybody to dig a bit deeper.

Hockey is full of clichés, and while toughness is essential to endure the physicality and grind of an 82-game regular season, the term ‘being physical’ is one cliché that is often overused to the point of losing its original meaning.

Bedard knows in which areas he can help the team the most, and he issued a strong message to Chicago’s interim coach Anders Sorensen, making something clear about his strengths.

Connor Bedard #98 of the Chicago Blackhawks looks on against the New York Rangers during the third period at the United Center on January 05, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

“Being hard to play is different for everyone. There’s guys that are gonna be throwing big hits, it’s not really me,” Bedard stated during media availability, per CHGO Blackhawks on X. “I just need to make the smart plays and try to win my battles. Being harder to play against isn’t just physicality. It’s when you don’t give a f—.”

While Sorensen knows better than to expect the franchise’s cornerstone to put his body on the line every night, it’s always refreshing and motivating for the team when the superstar shows emotion and is willing to make a sacrifice for the greater good. Occasional displays of grit are appreciated, but if they become routine, it crosses the line into outright recklessness.

Bedard’s message to teammates with actions

Everybody in the Blackhawks locker room is aware that keeping Bedard out of trouble on the ice is paramount, especially during a season with low expectations and going through a rebuild. However, Bedard showed his teammates he’s not gonna shy away from conflicts when it arises.

During the Hawks’ game against the Minnesota Wild on Dec. 23, Bedard showed his fiery side, appearing ready to drop the gloves with Minnesota’s Marco Rossi. That kind of attitude from the young Chicago superstar was met with deep appreciation.

Bedard speaks about Tyler Bertuzzi

During Wednesday’s media availability, Bedard was asked about his linemate, Tyler Bertuzzi, with whom Bedard has built quite some chemistry and has become his most reliable teammate on the ice.

Connor Bedard #98 of the Chicago Blackhawks looks on prior to the game against the Vancouver Canucks at the United Center on October 22, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

“[Bertuzzi] is probably the best guy in the league, you know, being kind of slippery in front of the net. It’s not easy. People talk about tap in, but it’s not a tap, those goals are hard to put in,” Bedard said about Bertuzzi. “He’s just so smart. It wouldn’t be a fun job having to deal with that as defensemen. He’s making my job a lot easier.”

Bedard is now holding a seven-game point streak (three goals and six assists), and interestingly enough, every assist during that span has been on goals scored by Bertuzzi.

GM Kyle Davidson reveals conversations with Bedard about prospects

The Blackhawks have yet to provide Connor Bedard with a top-tier roster. Instead of being the finishing touch to a rebuild, Bedard is its foundational piece. Chicago is expected to acquire top talents through the upcoming Drafts, joining the likes of Frank Nazar, Artyom Levshunov, and Oliver Moore.

However, most of these prospects are still developing and not yet NHL-ready, with the exception of Nazar, who was recently called up.

Connor Bedard #98 of the Chicago Blackhawks warms up prior to the 2024 NHL Winter Classic against the St. Louis Blues at Wrigley Field on December 31, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

While Bedard is focused in the present and hopes to turn the season around, he is also invested in the long-term solution and as General Manager confessed during an interview, he is often interested in hearing about the future of the organization.

“He’ll ask how some of the prospects are doing and how they’re looking,” Davidson said about Bedard, via insider Elliotte Friedman. “Because he’s formed relationships with these players either at training camps or development camps or the draft. How are they doing and how are they looking? And we always have a pretty active dialogue, especially around world junior time.”