Former world champion predicts winner in a potential clash between Fury vs Joshua

Former world super-featherweight champion Barry Jones believes Tyson Fury would be a “massive favorite” against Anthony Joshua if the long-awaited heavyweight clash finally materializes this year.

Both British heavyweights are coming off defeats in recent world title bouts. Fury is coming from a second consecutive loss to Oleksandr Usyk in December, while Joshua also lost his September bout against Daniel Dubois.

However, according to Jones, Fury has shown he still has “plenty left” in the tank. “Fury is a massive favourite but I think in general he was always a slight favourite [against Joshua],” Jones told the 5 Live Boxing with Steve Bunce podcast.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“He’ll want the Joshua fight because he’s almost beaten every fighter of his generation. It might be a different Joshua but it’s a different Fury. I think to get Joshua on his record in years to come will show how good he is,” he added.

Anthony Joshua comes from losing to Daniel Dubois in September (Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Advertisement

However, to Bunce a clash between the has “high stakes” for both fighters: “The loser has a massive amount to lose. Fury can lose to Usyk again no problem, Joshua can lose to Dubois again no problem. I just think this is a monumental fight, the loser of that drops a lot of ground pride-wise.“

Advertisement

see also Anthony Joshua sends a strong message to Tyson Fury, teasing future clash

Joshua teased the potential clash against Fury

The potential for this blockbuster bout has electrified boxing fans for years. Joshua himself recently acknowledged the rivalry, stating, “Three-time world champion, and Tyson Fury,” when asked about his 2025 goals.

Advertisement

“We’ll see, let us get in the ring. Only God knows, but for me we’ll see in the future,” Joshua said to Channels Television regarding a potential fight with Fury. Meanwhile, Fury will reportedly take some time off, and he hasn’t responded to the call out.

However, this year could finally see the long-awaited showdown between these two British boxing icons, with the winner cementing their legacy as the dominant force in the heavyweight division.

Advertisement