Where to watch Inter Miami vs Charlotte live in the USA: 2024 MLS Matchday 34

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami will receive Charlotte FC on 2024 MLS Matchday 34. Get all the details on when, where, and how to catch this must-watch game live in the USA.

Inter Miami are focused on maintaining their dominance atop the Eastern Conference standings as they enter a crucial stretch of the season. With 64 points, Lionel Messi and company hold a comfortable lead, but they are keen to continue piling up victories to lock down the top seed, which would offer a significant advantage heading into the postseason.

Their upcoming clash with Charlotte FC, however, could prove pivotal. Charlotte are battling for the final playoff spots, and a loss would be a major setback, potentially allowing their closest competitors to close the gap. Charlotte face a must-win scenario to keep their postseason position.

When will the Inter Miami vs Charlotte match be played?

Inter Miami take on Charlotte this Saturday, September 28, in the Matchday 34 of the 2024 MLS season, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 PM (ET).

Charlotte FC forward Kerwin Vargas – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Inter Miami vs Charlotte: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Inter Miami vs Charlotte in the USA

Tune in to MLS League Pass on Apple TV to catch the 2024 MLS regular season showdown between Inter Miami and Charlotte, live in the USA.