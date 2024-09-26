Lionel Messi and Inter Miami make 23 Make-A-Wish kid’s dream come true

Inter Miami CF and Royal Caribbean partnered to create unforgettable experiences for 23 children with critical illnesses, granting their wishes to meet Lionel Messi and enjoy a unique four-day adventure in South Florida, highlighting the transformative power of community and sport.

Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Jordi Alba, Drake Callender, Benjamín Cremaschi and the rest of the Inter Miami squad granted the wish of 23 Make-A-Wish children at Chase Stadium.



Children from across the U.S. and beyond, including South Florida, Texas, Canada, and as far as Israel, had their lifelong dream fulfilled by meeting the Inter Miami squad and their captain, Lionel Messi. In the days leading up to this moment, Royal Caribbean hosted them on the Icon of the Seas.



Experiences like these play a crucial role in helping children develop the physical and emotional strength needed to combat critical illnesses. “At the heart of Inter Miami’s ‘Freedom to Dream’ ethos is the belief that we pursue our dreams boldly and support our fans and community in achieving theirs,” said Jorge Mas, Inter Miami owner.



Inter Miami and Royal Caribbean partner with Make-A-Wish



“For wish kids and their families, experiences they will remember forever can be life-changing, and that impact is at the heart of Royal Caribbean’s Wishes at Sea program and our multiyear partnership with Make-A-Wish,” Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International stated. “Being able to then come together with our partners at Inter Miami CF in that mission is the hat trick that brings this all from ship to pitch in a beautiful way, and it shows what the power of partnership and a shared passion for the community and families can do.”



The day kicked off with each child and their family enjoying a celebration in their own field-level suite, where they received special gifts such as personalized team-signed jerseys, a curated dining experience, and additional Inter Miami CF merchandise.



The excitement continued with a private viewing of an Inter Miami CF practice, providing a unique glimpse into the preparation and strategies of the players and coaching staff before a match.

