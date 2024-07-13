Who is Laura Celia Valk, Jude Bellingham's model girlfriend?
The Euro 2024 final between Spain and England will not only be a high-level football duel, but it will also have a touch of glamour thanks to Laura's presence, and the English player Jude Bellingham has something to do with it. Find out all the details here!
This Sunday, July 14, soccer will experience a day of definitions. At the Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Spain will face England in the final of Euro 2024. A match that promises to be vibrant and full of emotions.
The England national team is looking to be crowned champion of Euro 2024 and thus achieve its first title in this important continental tournament. Jude Bellingham leads this England team that seeks to make history.
But beyond football, the final will have a touch of glamour thanks to the presence of Laura, the girlfriend of the English player Jude Bellingham. As revealed exclusively by The Sun newspaper, Laura is in Madrid, and is completely in love with the footballer.
Laura: Glamour, football, love in the final between Spain vs England
Laura Celia Vak is a renowned model and influencer with more than 520,000 followers on Instagram.Her lavish lifestyle and travels worldwide have made her a popular figure on social media.In addition to modeling for brands such as Pretty Little Thing, Laura has also created her modeling agency, The Four Models. According to The Sun newspaper.
Without a doubt, Laura may be present at the final cheering on her boyfriend and supporting him at this important moment in his career.Bellingham has been one of England’s standout players in the tournament, and his performance in the final could be decisive for the match’s outcome. Who will be crowned champion of Euro 2024?We will find out on Sunday in the grand finale.
