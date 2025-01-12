The debate over the greatest player of all time (GOAT) in sports often leads to definitive answers in certain leagues. For example, in the NFL, most would unanimously crown Tom Brady as the GOAT. However, the NBA‘s GOAT discussion is far more nuanced, with up to four names often entering the conversation. Hall of Famer Gary Payton recently weighed in, offering his perspective on the matter.

In the NBA, the GOAT debate typically centers around Michael Jordan and LeBron James, with other legends like Kobe Bryant and Stephen Curry occasionally mentioned. In a recent interview, Payton narrowed his focus to just two players—Jordan and LeBron—the only two he faced during his career.

Speaking on ESPN’s First Take, Payton broke down his criteria for determining the NBA‘s GOAT. According to him, Jordan thrived on proving his superiority to opponents on an individual level, while LeBron excelled as a team player, showcasing a broader impact without feeling the need to constantly prove himself.

“Michael Jordan always made it a point to guard the best player,” Payton explained. “Even when I tried to trash-talk him, he’d tell Pippen, ‘I’m watching Gary.’ But in today’s era, LeBron doesn’t exhaust himself like that because he does so much for his team.“

Cleveland, OH, USA – Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James is guarded by Indiana Pacers guard Jeff Teague, center, and Indiana Pacers guard Monta Ellis, left, during the first quarter in Game 2 of an Eastern Conference playoff game on Monday, April 17, 2017, at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

Payton ultimately tipped the scales in favor of LeBron James, explaining why he views him as the NBA’s all-time best. “Jordan had a mindset of, ‘I don’t care if I tire myself out; I’m taking this guy because I want to prove I’m better.’ LeBron, on the other hand, understands his role as a team leader and prioritizes his overall contribution. That’s why I prefer LeBron,” Payton concluded.

Payton reflects on other key difference between LeBron and MJ

In addition to comparing the two legends, NBA Hall of Famer shared his thoughts on LeBron‘s evolution since becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer in 2023. Payton highlighted how James has closed the gap with Jordan by refining his execution and overall impact on the game.

“I think Jordan could get to any spot he wanted on the court. However, LeBron is the better all-around player because he can pass and rebound at an elite level,” Payton explained. “Jordan was more of a killer. He would come at you relentlessly, take the toughest shots when it mattered most, and make them. But now, LeBron is transforming into a total killer too, which makes him almost unstoppable.“

LeBron’s NBA career: A modern masterpiece

Lakers’ star has crafted one of the most illustrious careers in NBA history, redefining the standards of modern basketball while continuing to elevate his game season after season.

Career achievements:

20-time NBA All-Star

1-time NBA Scoring Champion

4-time NBA Champion

4-time Finals MVP

2003-04 Rookie of the Year

20-time All-NBA Team Selection

Member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team

Career stats:

Across 1,502 games with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron has etched his name in the record books:

Points: 40,706 (most in NBA history)

Field Goals Made: 14,921

Three-Pointers Made: 2,434

Free Throws Made: 8,430

Assists: 11,098

Rebounds: 11,262