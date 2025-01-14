James Harden sends clear message to Clippers about Kawhi Leonard's struggles this NBA season

The Los Angeles Clippers secured an important 109-98 victory over the Miami Heat on Monday night at the Intuit Dome, strengthening their position in the Western Conference of the NBA. However, the win came despite an underwhelming performance from Kawhi Leonard, prompting James Harden to deliver a clear message about the team’s role in supporting their star forward.

“Obviously, he’s just working his way into conditioning-wise, playing-wise, floater game, all of the above,” Harden said of Leonard at the postgame press conference in Los Angeles, as shared by journalist Tomer Azarly on X. ”He hasn’t had a training camp, pre-season, none of that.”

Harden’s comments shed light on the factors affecting Leonard‘s performance to start the season. Against the Heat, the two-time NBA champion managed only 6 points, 5 rebounds, and 1 assist in 21 minutes, well below the level expected from a player of his caliber.

Recognizing the importance of team support, Harden emphasized the need for the Clippers to ease Leonard’s transition back into form. “I think for us, it’s just try to make his job a lot easier,” Harden explained. “For us, it’s just continue to do what we’ve been doing and then slowly incorporating him into what we’re doing.” Despite Leonard’s struggles, Harden remained positive, adding, “He’s looked great.”

Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers

Leonard shares his perspective

Kawhi Leonard, addressing his performance and return after an extended absence, expressed patience and optimism. “I’m taking my time,” he said. “I’m good where I’m at… I’m just playing really and trying to do my job to help the team win.”

He also reflected on his physical condition. “I feel good and as long as I’m feeling good on the court, I’m able to move quickly, get to my spots. That’s all I’m looking for.” Leonard added that the win over Miami was a step in the right direction. “Happy we got the win. Good team win.”

Clippers thrive despite Leonard’s struggles

Even with Leonard still finding his rhythm, the Clippers have managed to stay competitive in the Western Conference, holding a 21-17 record. Against the Heat, the team leaned on standout performances from James Harden, Norman Powell, and Ivica Zubac.

Harden led the way with 23 points and 11 assists, while Powell posted a team-high 29 points. Ivica Zubac delivered an impressive double-double, scoring 21 points and grabbing 20 rebounds.

Leonard praised his teammates’ efforts, expressing optimism for the team’s outlook. “They’ve been playing well all season,” he said. “Hopefully we can get some wins under our belts and move up in the standings, secure a playoff spot. That’s what we’re working for.”