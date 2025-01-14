Draymond Green and Stephen Curry stand firm on Warriors’ future amid trades speculation

The Golden State Warriors are navigating a tough season, sitting at 19-20 and currently 12th in the Western Conference standings—outside of playoff contention. As fans and analysts push for immediate changes through win-now trades, franchise cornerstones Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are advocating for patience and a focus on preserving the team’s future.

After a recent win against the Detroit Pistons on Thursday, Green made it clear that the Warriors’ strategy is rooted in long-term growth rather than panic-driven moves.

“The beautiful part about being in the space that we’re in is, Steve Kerr, Steph Curry, and myself all disagree with mortgaging off the future of this organization, saying that we’re going for it right now,” Green told Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports. “Bad teams do that. Bad organizations do that. We’re not neither one”.

Green emphasized the importance of making calculated decisions, rather than reacting impulsively to pressure. “So for us, if something is going to happen, it needs to be the right thing. We’re not going to jump and make the wrong decision because we panicked,” Green continued. “That’s how you set your organization back five to seven years”.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, from left, Stephen Curry #30 and Draymond Green #23 pose for photos during an Olympic Gold Medal recognition ceremony. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Warriors have leaned on a “two-timelines” approach, aiming to maximize the potential of young first-round picks like James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, and Moses Moody while still competing at the highest level. But with Klay Thompson now playing for the Mavericks, Curry and Green remain the last veterans standing alongside a young core still developing its full potential.

“You have to continue to build. And for us, that will always be the focus. It’ll never be, ‘Something’s going wrong. Make the dumbest move you can make.’ We’re not that organization,” Green added.

Curry backs Dunleavy’s leadership

Despite mounting criticism of Warriors General Manager Mike Dunleavy from fans and analysts, Curry defended Dunleavy’s approach. “Mike understands we want to win,” Curry said, via The Athletic’s Anthony Slater. “We want to be in that position where we’ve always said that you want to be relevant in the championship type of chase”.

Curry also praised Dunleavy’s calculated decision-making. “I know Mike is always on the phone trying to figure it out. That’s what a good GM does,” Curry added. “Doesn’t mean there’s a deal at the table, doesn’t mean you’re desperate, doesn’t mean that you’re just flinging assets all the way around and being reckless with it”.

Steve Kerr speaks out on the issue

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr echoed the sentiments of Curry and Green, emphasizing the importance of balancing the present with the future. “You have to be realistic organizationally about where you are. And you have to mind what’s coming ahead in the future,” Kerr explained. “If this organization gave away the next six or seven drafts for a wild swing, that would be the most irresponsible thing that they could do”.

As the February 6 trade deadline approaches, the Warriors face a delicate balancing act between meeting immediate needs and preserving their long-term success. For Curry, Green, and Kerr, the path forward is clear: stay patient and protect the franchise’s future.