Georgia QB Gunner Stockton delivers clear statement to Kirby Smart, with dig at Carson Beck

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are gearing up for a tough season following a disappointing finish to the 2024 campaign. As starting quarterback Carson Beck transferred to the University of Miami, Gunner Stockton is set to take over in the Dawgs’ huddle and has already hinted at his fiery personality with a strong statement.

Stockton was the hero Smart and the Dawgs relied upon after Beck’s injury during the SEC Championship game. The redshirt sophomore quarterback led Georgia to an overtime victory over the Texas Longhorns, and upon learning of the severity of Beck’s absence, Stockton was given the nod to make his first career start during the College Football Playoffs Quarterfinal matchup against Notre Dame.

Ultimately, the Bulldogs lost to the Fighting Irish and were knocked out of contention for the NCAA‘s National Championship. However, Stockton showcased his worth, with little time of preparation and a very limited amount of snaps. Heading into the 2025 season, Stockton is set to become the starting signal caller in Athens.

It’s all coming along for Stockton who patiently waited his turn and will get his chance to become Georgia’s leader through a stacked SEC. In the days of the transfer portal and NIL deals, Stockton’s decision becomes even more honourable, and the young QB has made something clear about his mindset to Smart, with a message hinting at Beck‘s recent departure from the program.

Gunner Stockton #14 of the Georgia Bulldogs looks to pass during the fourth quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the 91st Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome on January 02, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

“Yeah, I mean in this day and age the transfer portal is pretty easy to get into and just leave,” Gunner Stockton said, via On3. “But like I said, it’s always been my dream to be the starting quarterback at Georgia. I’m really excited. Places like Georgia, I mean they’re supposed to be good. Every year they’re supposed to sign the top quarterback in the country. So that’s how it is.”

Time to make a name

Though Stockton heads into 2025 looking like the starting quarterback, his spot is far from guaranteed,as he’ll have to lock it down during spring training and throughout preseason.

Currently, Smart has several quarterback options on the roster. Although Stockton has a head start over everyone since he’s experienced crucial game-situations. Ryan Puglisi is currently ranked as QB2 in the program, as he’ll be a sophomore during the 2025 season. Jaden Rashada is third.

Two freshmaan quarterbacks will be entering the school next season, as Ryan Montgomery and Hezekiah Millender join the Dawgs, though it’s highly likely they will redshirt their first year in Athens.

Malaki Starks #24 of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates with teammates after an interception against the Auburn Tigers during the fourth quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium on September 30, 2023 in Auburn, Alabama.

Big vote of confidence

Bulldogs star defensive back Malaki Starks decided declare for the 2025 NFL Draft leaving behind a remarkable stamp in the school for his sensational performances during his three-year stay in Athens. Prior to walking away from the Dawgs, the projected first-round selection in the upcoming draft voiced a very powerful message to Stockton.

“Man, I’m honored to share a field with him. Gunner, I wouldn’t want anybody else to be my quarterback for today and tomorrow and the day after that,” Starks admitted, per On3. “I think he showed the ability to play. A lot of people doubted him, said he wasn’t ready or whatever. But I think he showed a lot of people he can play, and I’m excited to see what comes for him.”