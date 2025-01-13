Texas HC Steve Sarkisian makes something clear to Arch Manning about controversial goal-line playcall

It’s what everybody talked about after the clock hit zeros and the Ohio State Buckeyes eliminated the Texas Longhorns. Steve Sarkisian dialed up a play down at the Buckeyes’ 1-yard line that has sparked much controversy, and many believe the coach should’ve trusted backup quarterback Arch Manning in that situation. Amid the turmoil, Sarkisian explained why he made his choice and stood by it.

The Longhorns faced their most critical drive of the fierce matchup against the Buckeyes. Following an excellent drive by Quinn Ewers and a pass interference call in the endzone, Texas was knocking on Ohio State’s door. However, the Buckeyes’ defensive line is a true fortress in short-yardage situations, and when a ticket to the National Championship is on the line, the perimeter becomes impenetrable.

Sarkisian tried his luck with a conventional inside run, but to no avail. It’d take much more creativity to breach the gates into the endzone. However, Sarkisian may have gotten too cute, as he dialed up a toss play to the outside. The blocking failed and the Longhorns were stuffed at the eight-yard line.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The plan backfired and, eventually, Ewers was stripped of the football in a fourth and goal attempt which was returned for a game-sealing touchdown by Jack Sawyer. Texas’ 2024 NCAA season ended in heartbreak, once again.

Texas quarterback Arch Manning (16) on the field during pregame warmups before the start of the college football game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Texas Longhorns on November 30, 2024 in College Station, Texas.

Advertisement

Hindsight is 20-20, but it still felt like Sarkisian’s playcall was too risky at the moment. A very loud outcry emerged as fans argued a QB-run play should have been dialed up for backup Manning. However, it’s unclear whether that would have worked out. As the buzz got to Sarkisian, the head coach explained his decision.

Advertisement

see also NCAAF News: Longhorns QB Arch Manning will be without two stars during 2025 season

“We had a plan to try to get the ball on the edge when we got down there,” Sarkisian admitted, via On3. “They went to big people. But that’s one of those plays, if you block it all right, you get in the end zone, and we didn’t, and we lose quite a bit of yardage. First and goal on the one and we don’t score, you, quite frankly, probably don’t deserve to win that way.”

Advertisement

Disaster ensued

Sarkisian’s statement hints that the Longhorns head coach is not mad at the playcall itself, but the end result. Though he won’t have a second chance, it doesn’t feel like it’s a decision he’d like back, instead he would love to actually execute the play.

Moreover, as the offense turned the ball over and gave away the game-sealing touchdown return, Sarkisian voiced a strong statement on how demoralizing that succession of plays were.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I was OK even if we didn’t score, not that I didn’t want score, but thinking, all right, they’re going to have to be backed up, and we’ll probably get one more possession with good field position,” Sarkisian stated. “The last thing you think is the sack, and it’s going to bounce right to the guy, and he’s going to run for a touchdown.”

Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns walks onto the field prior to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 01, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Advertisement

Was Manning ready to go?

One main point of focus in the Longhorns’ loss revolves around the most coveted backup quarterback in college football this year, Arch Manning. He played just one snap, during which he converted a fourth down by running past the line to gain.

Advertisement

see also Texas QB Arch Manning makes something clear to Steve Sarkisian, teammates after playoff elimination

However, Manning took a huge hit to the helmet, and his head bounced sharply off the turf. While he didn’t show any signs of injury, he may have been sidelined for his own protection, which potentially limited Sarkisian’s options when the Horns were down at the 1-yard line.