NHL News: Bruins captain Brad Marchand drops sincere comment, alerting interim coach Joe Sacco

It’s all about getting one. The Boston Bruins were on a losing slump, just needing one win to change the tune amid a tight race for the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. After dropping six consecutive games, the Bruins finally caught a break after defeating the Florida Panthers 4-3 in overtime. However, team captain Brad Marchand is far from content and has sent interim coach Joe Sacco a wake-up call.

The Bruins haven’t been themselves lately. Captain Marchand has been outspoken about the team’s shortcomings, often commenting that the game plan has strayed from their defensive-minded approach, which had worked wonders for them.

The NHL‘s Eastern Conference is shaping up to be a battlefield, and the Bruins have let their head start slip away. Once perched atop the standings with a commanding vantage point, Boston now finds itself back in the wildcard conversation. With far too many teams in the mix, the Bruins have little reason to feel secure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The win over the Panthers was huge for the Bruins, though they barely escaped with two points. Goalie Jeremy Swayman kept Boston in the game all night long, stopping 40 shots, while the Bruins shot less than 20 times at Sergei Bobrovsky. It’s a win, nevertheless, and Boston is very happy to secure it, but Marchand voiced a strong message, alerting interim coach Joe Sacco not to get complacent.

Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins looks on during the first period against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on February 26, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

Advertisement

“It’s a one-off. You don’t ever want to look at that and say that ‘We’re back’ type deal,” Brad Marchand admitted, via The Boston Herald. “We faced some adversity in that game that we got through. But it doesn’t mean that everything’s going to be right moving forward. It’s always about building.

Advertisement

see also NHL News: Joe Sacco makes something clear to Brad Marchand, Bruins after heated win vs Panthers

“You never want to get too high or too low. One game isn’t going to change the season, one way or another. It was a great win for our group. It’s great to get back in the win column. But there are still areas to improve. We didn’t have a great game but ultimately wins are what matters. Sometimes you lose those games that you deserved to win.”

Advertisement

Sacco’s postgame statement

Marchand and Sacco’s comments share some similarities and common themes. While Sacco expressed satisfaction with the win, the way the game played out raised doubts about the team, as they were outplayed. Still, a win is a win, and after losing six in a row, the Bruins will gladly take victories any way they come.

“[Swayman] was the difference in the game,” Boston interim coach Joe Sacco said postgame, via NHL.com. “The goalie played very well and that’s what you need sometimes when you are going through the situation we are. We had outstanding goaltending today, and that was the difference in the game.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

While Sacco’s statement highlights Jeremy Swayman’s superb performance, it conveys a wake-up call to the team, as well. Goaltending won’t always be able to bail the team’s shortcomings, and they must put on much better outings going forward.

Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins prepares to take the ice prior to playing the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park on January 02, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Advertisement

Chance to reclaim third place

The Bruins will take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on January 14. This meeting between the division rivals will have huge implications, as the winner will claim the third place in the Atlantic Division standings.

Advertisement

see also The most legendary rivalries that shaped NHL history: Intense battles and iconic moments

However, Tampa has played four fewer games than Boston, meaning the Bruins will need to get hot at the right time and hope the Lightning hit a slump. If not, the Bruins risk getting stuck in the chaotic wasteland of the wildcard race.