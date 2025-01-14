A few days after their elimination, the Pittsburgh Steelers are already making roster changes for the 2025 season. Mike Tomlin has signed a new quarterback amid uncertainty surrounding the futures of Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.

Before the 2024 NFL season, the Steelers made significant changes to their quarterback room. The club parted ways with Kenny Pickett and, in search of a new starter, found Russell Wilson available in free agency.

Wilson was signed as the starter, but the Steelers also added Justin Fields to compete with him. Now, with both quarterbacks set to become free agents, the Steelers face a critical decision on whether to retain them.

Tomlin signs new quarterback for the Steelers amid uncertainty over Wilson, Fields

The Steelers entered the 2024 season with many questions. The AFC North club had to rely on a new starting quarterback after trading Kenny Pickett to the Eagles and losing Mitchell Trubisky and Mason Rudolph.

Pittsburgh signed Russell Wilson as a free agent and acquired Justin Fields via trade. Ultimately, Wilson, the former Seahawks and Broncos player, secured the starting job, with Fields only playing early in the season due to Wilson’s injuries.

Now, both quarterbacks’ futures are uncertain. With both set to become free agents, the Steelers have signed a new quarterback as a precaution in case Wilson and Fields depart.

Following their playoff elimination, the Steelers signed Skylar Thompson. The player’s agents confirmed the news on X, signaling a cautious move by the AFC North club.

Skylar Thompson #19 of the Miami Dolphins enter the field prior to a preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium on August 09, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Thompson, formerly Tua Tagovailoa‘s backup with the Dolphins, is not expected to be the starter. However, this move hints at the possibility that either Wilson or Fields, or both, may not return for the 2025 season.

Will the Steelers move on from Russell Wilson and Justin Fields?

The 2025 offseason promises to be eventful for the Steelers. The club must decide how to handle the quarterback situation, with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields entering free agency.

Currently, it seems more likely the Steelers will retain Justin Fields and move on from Wilson. The former Broncos player is expected to demand a lucrative deal, and Pittsburgh may be hesitant to commit to him long-term.

