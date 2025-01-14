Trending topics:
Former Lionel Messi teammate opens up about his departure from Inter Miami

Ahead of a pivotal 2025 season, Inter Miami had to let go several key players. One of them has opened up about how is playing with Lionel Messi, and why he had to say goodbye.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami looks on during the first half against the Atlanta United
© Carmen Mandato/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami looks on during the first half against the Atlanta United

As Lionel Messi and Inter Miami prepare for the upcoming MLS season, Leonardo Campana, who recently left The Herons to join rivals New England Revolution, has opened up about his departure from the club. While praising the Argentine star, Campana admitted that the presence of Messi, as well as Luis Suarez, limited his playing time.

“Leo Messi is Leo Messi,” Campana said during a press conference of the Argentine, according to Peyton Doyle from Mass Live. “It was great playing with him, and it was a huge dream to be in the dressing room, playing with him, training with him, and seeing him every day,” he added.

Although Campana was Miami’s top scorer before Messi surpassed him, the Ecuadorian forward saw his playing time and goals dwindle during the 2024 MLS season, recording just 1,275 minutes and eight goals. However, he believes his move to New England Revolution will provide more opportunities to play and grow, particularly under the guidance of captain Carles Gil.

“I needed to step away and focus on myself—my desire to play more minutes and score goals. Obviously, with Carles, it will be a lot easier to achieve those things,” he explained regarding his decision to leave The Herons.

lionel messi and leonardo campana

Lionel Messi and Leonardo Campana (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

In December, the Revolution confirmed Campana’s transfer for $2.5 million in General Allocation Money, along with two international roster slots for 2025 and 2026. Campana isn’t the only key teammate Messi has lost this season, as Diego Gomez was also sold in a record-setting MLS transfer.

Messi and Miami to play five games during preseason

Messi and his teammates have begun preparations for their first preseason match, facing Club América on January 18 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Miami will also play other friendlies across the Americas.

Despite Campana’s departure, Miami has bolstered its roster with new signings, including Tadeo Allende, ahead of what could be a pivotal 2025 season. Beyond competing in the MLS—where they aim to defend their Supporters’ Shield and improve their playoff performance—Miami will participate in the FIFA Club World Cup, the CONCACAF Champions Cup, and the Leagues Cup.

