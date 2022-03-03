Robert Carmona is from Uruguay and has the distinct honor of being the oldest active soccer player in the world.

Who is the oldest soccer player in the world? While many believe it to be Kazuyoshi Miura, who is 55 and plays in the Japanese lower divisions, that prize title belongs to a soccer player in Uruguay… Robert Carmona.

Robert Carmona is 59 years old and will turn 60 next month. The Guinness Book of Records has allocated to Carmona the distinction of being the oldest active soccer player after the defender presented the organization with the proper documentation, a task that took four years to complete.

Unlike Miura, Carmona did not play top level soccer, instead played all of his career in the Uruguayan lower leagues and lower leagues overseas. From what has been gathered Carmona has been active for 45 years as a professional soccer player.

Robert Carmona’s career

Robert Carmona played in the lower leagues of Uruguay, Italy, United States, among others, as a defender, he even played against Diego Maradona in a professional match. In total Carmona has played on 30 teams with 2,200 official games played. Carmona at no time during his 45-year career did he stop playing, or retired, he has played straight through.

In speaking to Marca Carmona stated: "In my case, I've been playing without interruption since I began my professional career in 1976. I can't give an easy answer as to the secret for my longevity. There are several factors: a good diet, discipline in training, avoiding being lazy, alcohol and drugs, and, despite having had a difficult life since childhood, I have always maintained a very positive attitude. You need a strong conviction, to believe that dreams come true if you aim for something. In my life there's no such thing as 'can't'. I feel like I've been given a gift and I haven't wasted it. I feel very alive and have the energy of a youngster."

Recognized the world over Carmona in January of 2022 met with Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou to discuss his long career and stated he was more nervous meeting the president than anything in his career.

"I want my career to be a message to people. You only get one life, and we have to show we can live better, have a quality life. Carmona's going nowhere!” the near 60-year-old athlete stated.

