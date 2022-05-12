After paying Erling Haaland's release clause, Manchester City have announced that the Borussia Dortmund striker will join them this summer. However, it appears that the Bundesliga side will not acquire the entire sum of the transaction. Here, find out why.

Erling Haaland is widely considered to be one of the best players in the world, and he has scored 28 goals in 29 matches this season. The likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern, Barcelona, and Real Madrid were among the clubs interested in signing the winger.

However, it was Manchester City who confirmed the capture of the Norwegian striker, and as of Tuesday, the 21-year-old had already passed a physical and had finalized terms. According to reports, the ace has agreed to a five-year contract with the club and will join Kevin De Bruyne as one of the club's highest-paid players.

It has been generally speculated that Haaland's €75 million release clause will come into effect in 2022, but City were able to get him for a little less. To acquire Haaland, the Premier League winners would shell out €60 million.

Why Borussia Dortmund will earn only €40 million from Haaland's sale

When Manchester City will sign Erling Haaland this summer, Borussia Dortmund will get only €40 million, with the remaining €20 million going to one of his previous teams. Austrian side Salzburg, from whom the Norway international was acquired in 2020, will be responsible for a portion of Dortmund's acquisition money.

Matchday bonuses and a signing bonus are also in the works for him once the transaction is completed, as per Sport Bible. But surprisingly, it looks like the youngster has not joined the Citizens for the sole goal of making money.

The Premier League outfit beat Real Madrid, Bayern, and Paris Saint-Germain because of "emotional and football reasons," according to Stuart Brennan of the Manchester Evening News.

Even yet, he has a true affinity for the city he serves. In the Premier League, his father played 35 times and has been seen in City gear and even attending games. Then there are the footballing reasons. With Guardiola's influence on Haaland's playing, he couldn't pass up the chance to train with the Catalan coach.