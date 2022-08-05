While Manchester United have refused to let Cristiano Ronaldo depart, the forward has played only 45 minutes of pre-season due to the ongoing dispute. Now, Old Trafford's executives seem to have begun direct discussions with the player in hope of making him stay. Here, find out why.

Just one year into his second term at Old Trafford, Cristiano Ronaldo wants to be permitted to quit Manchester United. The Red Devils' executives have so far denied this request, asking that he stay for the remaining 12 months of the deal he signed last summer.

A pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano ended with Ronaldo walking off the field before the final whistle, further complicating the situation. Even with less than a month left in the transfer season, United are refusing to bend on their position.

When it comes to the start of the new season, Dutch manager Erik ten Hag is said to want to remain with the front three that performed so well during pre-season: Jadon Sancho, Anthony Martial, and Marcus Rashford. The 37-year-old veteran is expected to be benched, as per The Sun.

Why Manchester United want Cristiano Ronaldo to stay

According to rumors, Manchester United owner Joel Glazer is 'engaged' in negotiations to retain Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portugal international hopes to move on from his current side to a squad where he can play in Europe's elite league. At this point, a departure from the club seems increasingly improbable.

The hero of Manchester United's waning years who wants to participate in the UEFA Champions League one more time wants to go. As a result, according to The Athletic, the Red Devils' owners Glazers have been engaged in conversations regarding retaining the attacker.

It is believed that, according to them, Ten Hag can assist the Portugal international to regain his best form by keeping him at the club as long as possible. United have prepared for the forthcoming season with the superstar in mind, so they see the merits of keeping him around.

Ronaldo is still a Manchester United player, though, and has been putting in the hours at Carrington ahead of Sunday's Premier League start against Brighton. During a stoppage in play against Vallecano on Sunday, the former Real Madrid striker got into a spat with Ten Hag on the touchline. Thus, it remains to see whether he would start on Sunday.