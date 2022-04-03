Manchester United only managed to draw 1-1 at home against Leicester in the Premier League on Saturday. However, Cristiano Ronaldo was again not part of the Red Devils' roster.

Prior to the Leicester clash, Ralf Rangnick, the interim head coach of Manchester United, had stated that Cristiano Ronaldo will sit out the match. The Portuguese veteran had been left out of the squad for Saturday's Premier League Matchday 31 duel against Leicester at Old Trafford.

Without their main star, the Red Devils failed to impress their fans as they were held to only a 1-1 draw. Thus, the German coach's side have taken a step back in the top four finish battle that leads to a spot in next season's UEFA Champions League.

The visitors took the lead in the 63rd minute, thanks to Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho. However, it only took the home side three minutes to net the equalizer through Fred of Brazil.

Why Ronaldo didn't play for Manchester United against Leicester

Cristiano Ronaldo's absence from the Leicester tie was due to a flu-like sickness, as his boss, Ralf Rangnick confirmed: "Unfortunately, he had some flu-like symptoms, which he showed yesterday. Obviously, he should and would have played in the starting XI but he didn't feel well and couldn't train.

"Then the doctor went to see him at his house this morning to check again but he didn't feel any better and that's why, unfortunately, that's why he hasn't been able to play," he told Sky Sports News.