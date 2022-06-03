The season is over, and as expected, teams have started to think about next season's signings. Chelsea were on the verge of signing a player but Real Madrid entered the fray and would have made him change his mind.

In addition, clubs choose not to spend so much money on transfers, although there are always exceptions, such as Erling Haaland's move to Manchester City. Many of the club's signings tend to be low-profile players who join the club for a small amount of money and as a gamble for the future.

Thanks to this new transfer method being implemented by the clubs, the minor leagues earn money and renown every time they sell their players to the big teams of Europe. Chelsea were on the verge of signing a player of MLS's Chicago Fires, but another top club entered the fray and would have made him change his mind.

Gabriel Slonina to turn down Chelsea and sign for Real Madrid

Chelsea have been keen on signing Gabriel Slonina for some time and came close to sealing a deal before being hit with sanctions in March, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano. The 18-year-old goalkeeper is worth 3,000,000 euros, according to transfermarkt.

Chelsea's idea is to sign him as a backup for Edouard Mendy and that would allow the Blues to get rid of Kepa Arrizabalaga, who earns €9,100,000 per year. However, Real Madrid are also interested in Slonina, and it seems that the goalkeeper has opted to join El Merengue.

Andriy Lunin, Real Madrid's second-choice goalkeeper, is looking for a new path. The Ukrainian no longer wants to be a backup and is looking for offers to be a starting goalkeeper. Real Madrid, meanwhile, see Slonina regarded as a player for the future and is unlikely to rival Thibaut Courtois for his first-team place.

It looked like it would take time for Slonina to decide on his new team. But Slonina's agent, Jaime Garcia, has confirmed the teenager has his heart set on a move to Real Madrid. He told MLSsoccer: "We are hoping Chicago can find an agreement with Real Madrid to realize Gabriel’s dream of playing for this club”.

Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Wolves, and Southampton are the clubs that are interested in the goalkeeper, as per reports. But Garcia admitted: "With respect to other clubs and other offers, which we've received many, and at the moment we are gracious to those clubs, but you cannot say no to Real Madrid”.

So far, the 18-year-old goalkeeper has started every game this season (14), has had 20 goals scored against him, and has kept five clean sheets. Furthermore, he was called up to Poland's senior men's squad in May for their Nations League fixtures due to holding dual Polish and American citizenship. But the goalkeeper turned down the offer and committed his international future to the USA.