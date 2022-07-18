Don't call it a career yet. Zlatan Ibrahimovic has signed a new deal with AC Milan, taking a huge pay cut to stay at San Siro. How much will he make with his new contract? Here, we'll break it down.

Father Time will have to keep on waiting. Even at 40, Zlatan Ibrahimovic continues to defy the odds as he signed a new contract with AC Milan despite he won't be able to take the pitch for the first half of the 2022-23 campaign.

Zlatan, who underwent knee surgery at the end of last season, will be on the sidelines at least until the new year. But that didn't seem to matter to the Rossoneri, who still count on him ahead of a demanding season.

The future of the Sweden superstar seemed unclear as he so far played only one full game this year before missing several fixtures due to injury. While the club had a great gesture by offering him to stay, Zlatan also played his part by taking a huge pay cut.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's contract with AC Milan

Having made an unexpected return early in 2020 after a two-year tenure in MLS with LA Galaxy, Zlatan was out of contract this summer. However, Milan know how much credit he deserves for the club's resurgence in the last couple of years.

After helping the club return to the UEFA Champions League and win their first Serie A title in 11 years, Zlatan Ibrahimovic earned a one-year contract extension at AC Milan despite he won't be eligible until 2023.

How much does Zlatan make a week?

According to Fabrizio Romano, Ibrahimovic's annual salary will be around €1m/€1.5m net guaranteed plus add ons depending on his performances throughout the year. In his previous contract, Zlatan reportedly made €7 million per season, so we're talking about a significant pay cut.

If we break down his salary by month, Zlatan would make around €100,000 per month. That would make it nearly €25,000 per week, or €3,500 a day, or around €150 per hour.