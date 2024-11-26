NBA News: Pat Riley shares regret over Miami Heat's Big Three with LeBron, Wade, Bosh breaking up

The early 2010s marked a golden era for the Miami Heat. Under the leadership of Pat Riley as president and Erik Spoelstra as head coach, the team constructed a legendary Big Three. With LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh at the helm, the Heat reached four consecutive NBA Finals between 2011 and 2014, winning back-to-back championships in 2012 and 2013. Despite their success, the trio parted ways after just four seasons, a decision that continues to haunt many within the franchise.

“It hurt me that we couldn’t keep that team together,” Pat shared during a conversation with former Miami players Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller on The OGs Show podcast. The Heat president expressed regret over what he considers a missed opportunity for the franchise.

Riley then spoke about the immense potential of the Big Three. “I think it was a five- or six-championship team, I really do,” he said. “If we could have kept them all together and stayed healthy from that standpoint.”

Pat Riley speaks during a ceremony celebrating his court dedication at Kaseya Center on October 23, 2024 in Miami, Florida.

The end of the Big Three era

The Heat’s run of dominance ended after the 2013-14 season, when LeBron James opted out of his contract and returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers in free agency. His departure marked the conclusion of the Big Three era and left Miami to regroup around Wade and Bosh.

Chris Bosh’s health issues

Even without LeBron, the Heat retained significant potential with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. However, their hopes were soon dashed when Bosh was sidelined by a blood clot in his lungs during the 2014-15 season.

Despite his efforts to return, Bosh’s health issues persisted, ultimately forcing his departure from the team in 2017. Two years later, he officially retired from basketball, coinciding with the Heat retiring his No. 1 jersey in recognition of his contributions to the franchise.

Dwyane Wade’s fractured relationship with Miami

Widely regarded as the greatest player in Heat history, Dwyane Wade also faced challenges with the franchise. After receiving what he described as a heartbreaking treatment, Wade left Miami in 2016 to join the Chicago Bulls, later reuniting with LeBron in Cleveland. Eventually, Wade returned to the Heat to finish his career, ending on a high note with the team that defined his legacy.

The Heat’s pursuit of new glory

The Big Three era set a high standard for the Miami Heat, and the franchise has spent the past decade chasing similar success. While they have come close—reaching the NBA Finals in 2020 and 2023—Miami has yet to reclaim the championship glory of their golden years. Today, the memories of the Big Three are a source of pride and nostalgia for Heat fans, as the franchise continues to strive for another era of dominance.

