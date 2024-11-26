WNBA News: Indiana Fever announces Stephanie White's coaching staff

The Indiana Fever have been active this offseason, starting with the decision to part ways with head coach Christie Sides. However, they quickly moved to fill the vacancy, hiring Stephanie White as the new head coach, and they have finally announced the rest of the coaching staff.

White opted to retain Karima Christmas-Kelly, who brings valuable experience and continuity to the team. She was a key member of the 2012 team who won the Championship and, of course, she also helped to produce back-to-back WNBA Rookie of the Year winners in Aliyah Boston (2023) and Caitlin Clark (2024).

Caitlin Clark tries a shot (Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Additionally, White brought in Austin Kelly, a familiar face from her time with the Connecticut Sun. Kelly and White have a longstanding professional relationship, dating back to 2019 when they worked together at Vanderbilt University. During that time, Kelly served as the Director of Recruiting under White’s leadership.

High expectations for Indiana Fever next season

White is eager to push the Fever to new heights, echoing the ambitions of star player Caitlin Clark. After securing a playoff berth in 2024, the team’s focus is now firmly on WNBA championship contention.

As White told The Fan – Indianapolis, “It’s competing for championships. The expectation was always to be competing for championships, and I think now we have an opportunity again to be doing that.”

Highlighting the importance of building around key players, White emphasized the potential of Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark, whom she called a “generational talent.”

While acknowledging that significant changes won’t happen overnight, White is confident in the team’s ability to build a sustainable winning culture.

