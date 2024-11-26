NBA News: Antetokounmpo’s agent makes something clear about star’s future with the Bucks’

The future of Giannis Antetokounmpo with the Milwaukee Bucks has been a hot topic even before the start of the NBA regular season. Recently, the Greek star’s agent, Giorgos Panou, provided some clarity on his client’s potential next steps.

In an interview with Amerikanos25, Panou revealed that Antetokounmpo’s decision about his future will come at the end of the current season. “The end [of the season] will tell,” Panou said.

“He obviously considers it his home,” he continued. “That’s not up for debate. He has proved it. Every year, every night, people can feel it, too. The truth is that they also have to make a decision, as well as Giannis will decide at the end of the year.”

Panou emphasized the importance of maintaining the team’s structure and its core players. “It’s important that the project continues to exist with the specific structure of the team because guys like Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton have contracts similar to Giannis’,” Panou explained.

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks dunks against the Indiana Pacers during a game in the NBA Emirates Cup at Fiserv Forum. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

“After everything the Bucks have offered, we thought it was fair for them to have a great asset in their hands, like Giannis, for the team to continue to exist,” he added. Antetokounmpo recently signed a three-year, $175 million contract extension, set to take effect next season making the 29-year-old forward’s earliest opportunity to become a free agent would come in 2027

Antetokounmpo has spoken about his future before

Before the season tipped off, Antetokounmpo discussed his future in an interview with Sam Amick of The Athletic. He acknowledged the uncertainty players face when results don’t meet expectations.

“Do you have it in the back of your mind, like, ‘[What] if this year doesn’t go well?’ Yeah, if we don’t win a championship, I might get traded.Yeah, this is the job we live. This is the world we’re living in. It’s everybody,” Antetokounmpo said.

“It’s the profession that we’re in,” he continued. “At any given moment, if you don’t succeed, that might be it for us. It was the same way with the previous coaching staff, and the year before, the players before. … If you don’t do a good enough job, you’re out.”

Antetokounmpo’s stellar season so far

Giannis Antetokounmpo is putting together another MVP-caliber campaign in the 2024-25 season. The Bucks’ superstar is averaging 32.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 0.6 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting an efficient 60.8% from the field.

Should Antetokounmpo ultimately leave Milwaukee, replacing a player of his caliber would be a monumental challenge. For now, though, he continues to prove why he’s one of the best players in the league.