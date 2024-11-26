Trending topics:
NBA

NBA News: Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton gets honest about his difficult start of the season

After another encouraging performance against the Pelicans, Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton opened up about his recent slump and his current mindset.

Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers looks on in the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on November 25, 2024
© Dylan Buell/Getty Images Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers looks on in the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on November 25, 2024

By Natalia Lobo

After a brutal start of the season, the Indiana Pacers were able to steal a close 114-110 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night. However, guard Tyrese Haliburton had one of his best performances, recording 34 points, 13 assists and three steals. After the game, he opened up about his struggles.

“It feels good to win,” Haliburton said. “At the end of the day, I think that’s all that really matters. I think my individual performance and how I view that, I mean, if we’re winning, I really don’t care.”

“I’ve been frustrated with myself because I feel like the games we’ve been losing, if I was myself, then we would be winning. I care more about us winning than what my numbers are looking like necessarily. But obviously, it feels good to see the ball go in,” he added.

Advertisement

Haliburton also finished with nine step-back 3, the second-highest single-game figure of his career. The win also gave the Pacers back-to-back wins after three straight losses and helped them improve to 8-10.

Advertisement
tyrese haliburton

Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers attempts a shot in the first quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on November 25, 2024 (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Pacers starting point guard is averaging 16.8 points while shooting 39.2 percent from the field, and 32.9 percent from beyond the arc to start the year. But in his last three games he has improved: averaging 24.3 points per game, with shooting splits of 45.5 percent from the field and 46.2 percent from 3-point.

Advertisement

Haliburton has a message for his Pacers’ teammates

Haliburton also opened up about how his teammates have helped him navigate his difficult start of the season. “What I have to do is keep my joy for the game of basketball,” Haliburton said. “Everybody wants to say, ‘Be happy, have fun.’ Well, that’s hard to do when you’re not playing well or you’re losing. But I think it’s differentiating the difference between happiness and joy.”

“I’ve always had a joy for the game of basketball and a love and appreciation for what I do in this game my whole life. I think I just got caught in getting frustrated with myself and this kinda creeping into, like, job territory and that weighing on me. I think it’s just been big for me to keep that joy and that love and passion for the game of basketball because I genuinely do love what I do. I love this organization. I love my teammates,he added.

Advertisement
natalia lobo
Natalia Lobo

ALSO READ

NBA News: Pat Riley shares regret over Miami Heat's Big Three with LeBron, Wade, Bosh breaking up
NBA

NBA News: Pat Riley shares regret over Miami Heat's Big Three with LeBron, Wade, Bosh breaking up

Hurley Blasts Officials After UConn's Back-to-Back Losses at Maui Invitational
Sports

Hurley Blasts Officials After UConn's Back-to-Back Losses at Maui Invitational

WNBA News: Indiana Fever announces Stephanie White's coaching staff
WNBA

WNBA News: Indiana Fever announces Stephanie White's coaching staff

NBA News: James Harden makes something clear about Clippers’ loss to Celtics
NBA

NBA News: James Harden makes something clear about Clippers’ loss to Celtics

Better Collective Logo