Follow a sports star? Want to know how much does one branded post cost on Instagram from one of these greats? We have some details.

Sports stars are always hot commodities, if you can get one like Michael Jordan and create a powerful brand like Air Jordans the sky's the limit! Every brand is always looking for the best brand ambassador and these 25 sports stars are some of the most desired athletes in the world when it comes to marketing.

From soccer to the NBA to cricket, sports stars are followed from fans all over the world from all walks of life. Since the start of social media celebrities have leveraged what their content could be worth if tied to a brand.

Like Messi with Adidas or Pulisic with Puma, these sports stars know their value on the social media platform Instagram. According to a study done by Hopper, here are the 25 top sports stars who charge the most per post on Instagram.

25. Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis is a South African cricket player and former captain of South Africa’s cricket team, the star player charges $11,100 per post on his Instagram page.

24. Lindsey Vonn

Lindsey Vonn is an alpine ski racer who has won four World Cup overall championships and has a large social media following. Vonn’s cost per post on Instagram is at $11,700.

23. Ryan Sheckler

American skateboarder Ryan Sheckler is also a TV star and was on the MTV TV show Life of Ryan. On Instagram a post by this urban star costs $12,200.

22. Max Holloway

UFC fighter Max Holloway might be tough in the ring, outside he uses his social media to post about his family and showcase things fans have sent him. A brand looking to pair with Max Holloway needs to pay $14,100 per post.

21. Kelly Slater

Professional surfer Kelly Slater has over 10 world surfing championships and has a strong following on social media. Slater charges $15,000 per post on Instagram.

20. Simone Biles

Having turned into an indirect spokesperson for mental health, Simone Biles is one the most decorated gymnasts of all-time and has a huge social media following at the time Biles charged $22,000 per post, that must have surely increased since then.

19. Serena Williams

A monster on the tennis court, Serena Williams won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, and has had endorsement deals of every kind come her way. According to a report she charges $71,700 per post.

18. Ronda Rousey

Former professional mixed martial artist and professional wrestler Ronda Rousey has a big following on social media and knows how to cash in on it. The price for a post is $73,100.

17. Kevin De Bruyne

One of the best soccer players in the world, Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City commands the midfield for the Premier League’s top team. The Belgian international has a big social media following and charges $75,500 per post.

16. AB de Villiers

Cricket player AB de Villiers has over 14 million followers and makes a good chunk of change off of his Instagram, $78,200 when last reported.

15. Sergio Aguero

Now retired soccer player Sergio Aguero has already began building his own brand, often on the platform Twitch, Aguero has a massive following and on Instagram was reported to charge $94,800.

14. Floyd Mayweather

Maybe the greatest boxer of all time, Floyd Mayweather at times might seem vile but he knows how to sell his image. Mayweather has a net worth out of this world! A post by Mayweather on Instagram is chump change for the champion… only $144,000.

13. Stephen Curry

In this writer’s opinion the best basketball player in the world, Stephen Curry is just magic on the court and a celebrity off of it. Curry charges $187,000 per post.

12. Conor Mcgregor

One of the biggest names in mix martial arts, Conor Mcgregor has crossed over to mainstream, boxing, and WWE. Conor Mcgregor charges $218,000 per post.

11. Luis Suarez

Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez was one of the best in his position for a long time, now at the tail end of his career, El Pistolero still has a lot in the tank and could be with Uruguay in the 2022 World Cup. Suarez charges $221,000 per post.

10. Mohamed Salah

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah is at the moment one of the best soccer players in the world and a goal machine. Salah has fans from all over the world and charges $231,000 per post.

9. Gareth Bale

The Real Madrid midfielder continues to be on top of mind, even though he has had an injury plagued season. Bale is at $238,000 per post on Instagram.

8. Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Charismatic, controversial, provider of great content, when you team with Zlatan Ibrahimovic one thing you are sure to get is exposure. Zlatan knows how to sell himself; he charges $259,000.

7. Ronaldinho

Ronaldinho may have been out of professional soccer for a while now, but he is still a sought after ambassador for brands. Dinho charges the big bucks, $301,000.

6. David Beckham

No athlete has been better at marketing himself than David Beckham, he built an empire on it. Becks charges $362,000 per post on Instagram.

5. LeBron James

One of the best players of his generation, LeBron is a spokesperson, ambassador, with a strong political stance. LeBron charges $474,000 per post.

4. Virat Kohli

A cricket player from India who is regarded as one of the best batsmen in the world, Virat Kohli has a big following from the cricket playing regions of the world. Kohli knows how to spread it around at $680,000 per post.

3. Neymar

The Brazilian soccer player has been able to crossover from soccer, movies, and products. Neymar is hoping that 2022 will be his crowning year at the World Cup, on Instagram he can’t complain charging $824,000 per post.

2. Lionel Messi

The Argentine great has always known how to sell his self-image, Messi is a shy, often avoider of the spotlight but commercially he knows how to play the game better than on a soccer field. Want a post from Lionel Messi? Put up $1,169,000 bucks!

1. Cristiano Ronaldo

Beckham laid the groundwork, but Cristiano Ronaldo took the throne. Ronaldo is one of the best soccer players of his generation and an excellent salesman of his talents. On Instagram, Ronaldo is at $1,604,000.



