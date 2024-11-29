In recent days, Shaq Barrett decided he wanted to return to the NFL. However, Mike McDaniel stopped it from happening, and now the head coach of the Miami Dolphins has explained his reasoning.

The 2024 NFL season is entering its final stretch. Most teams are still making roster adjustments to strengthen their chances of a late playoff push, and the Dolphins are no exception.

Miami still has a shot at making the playoffs, likely as a Wild Card team. They recently had the chance to activate a former Super Bowl champion, but it appears the player was not fully committed to joining the Dolphins.

Mike McDaniel explains the decision not to activate Shaq Barrett

A few days ago, the Dolphins learned that Shaq Barrett wanted to return to the NFL. He had retired in July, just months after signing a one-year deal with the AFC East team.

When Barrett retired, the Dolphins lost a player who could have been a star pass rusher for the 2024 season. Despite his unexpected exit, the team adjusted and moved forward.

However, Barrett’s retirement didn’t last. After 12 weeks of the season, he decided to make a comeback. It seems, though, that he didn’t intend to play for Miami and instead wanted to join another team.

To play again, the Dolphins would have needed to activate Barrett, but they declined. Reports suggest that Barrett was hoping to be reinstated and subsequently released by Miami to sign elsewhere. Mike McDaniel has now addressed and clarified the situation.

July 20, 2024: Miami Dolphins Linebacker Shaquil Barrett 58 looks on during NFL, American Football Herren, USA mandatory minicamp at Baptist Health Training Complex in Hard Rock Stadium on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Florida. – ZUMAm67_ 0714058843st Copyright: xDavidxSantiagox

“It wasn’t any measured situation like that posturing one way or the other,” McDaniel said, via a transcript from the team. “Like I said we just found out on a day that I had a press conference with you guys, and it was more of that. It wasn’t whether he wanted to play there or here. He knew we had his contractual rights, so it was more of where we are at, and let’s look at our roster.”

Will Shaq Barrett play again in the NFL?

As the Dolphins still hold Shaq Barrett’s rights, he cannot return to play unless they allow it. Barrett reportedly sought reinstatement to request a release, but Miami was unwilling to strengthen another team’s roster.

Barrett’s contract expires after the 2024 season, meaning he will be free to explore opportunities with other teams next offseason. However, it seems unlikely that he will attempt another comeback.

