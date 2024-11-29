NBA News: Jusuf Nurkic sends strong message to Phoenix Suns fans about Kevin Durant

The Phoenix Suns started the 2024-25 NBA season strong, winning 7 of their first 8 games. However, their performances have since declined, and they’ve struggled to maintain their position at the top of the Western Conference. As a result, Jusuf Nurkic has faced criticism from fans, prompting a strong response regarding his role alongside teammate Kevin Durant.

“I feel like I’ve been judged the most since I got here,” Jusuf Nurkic told Duane Rankin in an interview, reflecting on his time with the Suns. He went on to express his frustration with the unrealistic expectations placed on him: “It feels like everybody wants me to play the Kevin Durant role with just two shots. That’s not how it works.”

Nurkic, who joined Phoenix just before the start of the 2023-24 season after stints with the Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers, had a solid first year with the team. He played significant minutes and posted impressive numbers in rebounds and assists, nearing his career bests in those areas. However, his scoring fell short of expectations, leaving some fans disappointed.

“I don’t need to go out there and prove anything. I know what I bring to the table and just play as much team ball as I can,” Nurkic explained. “I’m just trying to play through the injuries and everything for this team, so I know who appreciates it.”

Jusuf Nurkic of Phoenix Suns.

Nurkic vs. Durant: A contrast in roles

It’s clear that Jusuf Nurkic and Kevin Durant are two fundamentally different players, both in terms of their playing styles and overall impact on the game. That’s why Nurkic’s assertion that he’s not in Phoenix to replicate Durant’s role makes perfect sense.

The numbers reinforce his stance. Through 16 games this season, Nurkic is averaging 8.9 points per game, a stark contrast to Durant’s 27.4 points in just 11 games. However, it’s in another key area where Nurkic’s value stands out: he’s averaging 9.9 rebounds per game, with 8.1 of those coming on the defensive end. In comparison, Durant has pulled down 6.6 rebounds per game. This is where Nurkic excels, and where his contributions should be truly appreciated.

Nurkic responds to critics

In addressing the criticism he’s faced, Jusuf Nurkic made an important distinction: the feedback he receives online is vastly different from the reception he gets in person when playing at the Footprint Center during home games.

“They’re not real fans. You go out there in Phoenix, you’ll see the real fans,” the Bosnian center said, emphasizing the difference between online critics and the passionate supporters in the arena. “The internet isn’t the real world. People will hate regardless… It’s fun. As long as it’s not personal, it’s fun.”