Juan Martin Del Potro chooses the best tennis player between Djokovic, Federer and Nadal

Juan Martín Del Potro carved out an impressive career during the era dominated by the “Big Three” of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal. Del Potro, who famously defeated Federer in the 2009 U.S. Open final, reached as high as No. 3 in the ATP rankings in August 2018.

As a respected voice in tennis, the Argentinian didn’t shy away from weighing in on the GOAT debate. Del Potro declared Djokovic as his pick, putting the Serbian above both Federer and Nadal.

“Obviously, the numbers back him up,” Del Potro told ESPN. “Even Novak himself has said he doesn’t care for these discussions. But when it comes down to preferences, some identify more with Roger, others with Rafa. What Novak has achieved in tennis is obviously unmatched.”

Del Potro praised Djokovic’s monumental impact, not only on tennis but on the wider sporting world. “I’m not sure anyone can replicate it,” he continued. “When you look at his personality, his presence—it transcends tennis and becomes part of the history of sports.”

Preparing for a farewell match against Djokovic

On December 1, Del Potro will take on Djokovic in an exhibition match marking the final chapter of his career. The 36-year-old Argentine has battled a devastating knee injury that kept him off the court for extended periods, ultimately leading to his retirement decision.

Djokovic’s historic achievements

Novak Djokovic’s illustrious career includes a staggering 99 titles. His incredible longevity and consistency have not only set records but also cemented his legacy as one of the most accomplished athletes in history.

2024 (1)

Gold medal in 2024 Paris Olympic Games

2023 (7)

Australian Open

Adelaide International 1

Roland Garros

ATP Masters 1000 Cincinnati

US Open

ATP Masters 1000 Paris

ATP Finals

2022 (5)

Nitto ATP Finals

Astana

Tel Aviv

Wimbledon

ATP Masters 1000 Rome

2021 (5)

ATP Masters 1000 Paris

Wimbledon

Roland Garros

Belgrade 2

Australian Open

2020 (4)

ATP Masters 1000 Rome

ATP Masters 1000 Cincinnati

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

Australian Open

2019 (5)

ATP Masters 1000 Paris

Tokyo

Wimbledon

ATP Masters 1000 Madrid

Australian Open

2018 (4)

ATP Masters 1000 Shanghai

US Open

ATP Masters 1000 Cincinnati

Wimbledon

2017 (2)

Eastbourne

Doha

2016 (7)

ATP Masters 1000 Canada

Roland Garros

ATP Masters 1000 Madrid

ATP Masters 1000 Miami

ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells

Australian Open

Doha

2015 (11)

ATP Finals

ATP Masters 1000 Paris

ATP Masters 1000 Shanghai

Beijing

US Open

Wimbledon

ATP Masters 1000 Rome

ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo

ATP Masters 1000 Miami

ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells

Australian Open

2014 (7)

ATP Finals

ATP Masters 1000 Paris

Beijing

Wimbledon

ATP Masters 1000 Rome

ATP Masters 1000 Miami

ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells

2013 (7)

ATP Finals

ATP Masters 1000 Paris

ATP Masters 1000 Shanghai

Beijing

ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo

Dubai

Australian Open

2012 (6)

ATP Finals

ATP Masters 1000 Shanghai

Beijing

ATP Masters 1000 Canada

ATP Masters 1000 Miami

Australian Open

2011 (10)

US Open

ATP Masters 1000 Canada

Wimbledon

ATP Masters 1000 Rome

ATP Masters 1000 Madrid

Belgrade

ATP Masters 1000 Miami

ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells

Dubai

Australian Open

2010 (2)

Beijing

Dubai

2009 (5)

ATP Masters 1000 Paris

Basel

Beijing

Belgrade

Dubai

2008 (4)

Tennis Masters Cup

ATP Masters 1000 Rome

ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells

Australian Open

2007 (5)

Vienna

ATP Masters 1000 Canada

Estoril

ATP Masters 1000 Miami

Adelaide

2006 (2)

Metz

Amersfoort

