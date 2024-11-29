Trending topics:
tennis

Juan Martin Del Potro chooses the best tennis player between Djokovic, Federer and Nadal

Argentinian tennis star Juan Martín Del Potro explained his reasoning for choosing the greatest tennis player of all time among Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal.

Fever-Tree Championships 2019 Juan Martin Del Potro in action against Denis Shapovalov
© IMAGO / Capital PicturesFever-Tree Championships 2019 Juan Martin Del Potro in action against Denis Shapovalov

By Gianni Taina

Juan Martín Del Potro carved out an impressive career during the era dominated by the “Big Three” of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal. Del Potro, who famously defeated Federer in the 2009 U.S. Open final, reached as high as No. 3 in the ATP rankings in August 2018.

As a respected voice in tennis, the Argentinian didn’t shy away from weighing in on the GOAT debate. Del Potro declared Djokovic as his pick, putting the Serbian above both Federer and Nadal.

Obviously, the numbers back him up,” Del Potro told ESPN. “Even Novak himself has said he doesn’t care for these discussions. But when it comes down to preferences, some identify more with Roger, others with Rafa. What Novak has achieved in tennis is obviously unmatched.”

Advertisement

Del Potro praised Djokovic’s monumental impact, not only on tennis but on the wider sporting world. “I’m not sure anyone can replicate it,” he continued. “When you look at his personality, his presence—it transcends tennis and becomes part of the history of sports.”

Advertisement
Novak Djokovic and Juan Martin del Potro practice court at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing. (IMAGO / Cover-Images)

Novak Djokovic and Juan Martin del Potro practice court at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing. (IMAGO / Cover-Images)

Preparing for a farewell match against Djokovic

On December 1, Del Potro will take on Djokovic in an exhibition match marking the final chapter of his career. The 36-year-old Argentine has battled a devastating knee injury that kept him off the court for extended periods, ultimately leading to his retirement decision.

Advertisement
Roger Federer or Novak Djokovic? Rafael Nadal reveals his biggest rival

see also

Roger Federer or Novak Djokovic? Rafael Nadal reveals his biggest rival

Djokovic’s historic achievements

Novak Djokovic’s illustrious career includes a staggering 99 titles. His incredible longevity and consistency have not only set records but also cemented his legacy as one of the most accomplished athletes in history.

2024 (1)

  • Gold medal in 2024 Paris Olympic Games
Advertisement

2023 (7)

  • Australian Open
  • Adelaide International 1
  • Roland Garros
  • ATP Masters 1000 Cincinnati
  • US Open
  • ATP Masters 1000 Paris
  • ATP Finals

2022 (5)

  • Nitto ATP Finals
  • Astana
  • Tel Aviv
  • Wimbledon
  • ATP Masters 1000 Rome
Advertisement

2021 (5)

  • ATP Masters 1000 Paris
  • Wimbledon
  • Roland Garros
  • Belgrade 2
  • Australian Open

2020 (4)

  • ATP Masters 1000 Rome
  • ATP Masters 1000 Cincinnati
  • Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
  • Australian Open
Advertisement

2019 (5)

  • ATP Masters 1000 Paris
  • Tokyo
  • Wimbledon
  • ATP Masters 1000 Madrid
  • Australian Open

2018 (4)

  • ATP Masters 1000 Shanghai
  • US Open
  • ATP Masters 1000 Cincinnati
  • Wimbledon
Advertisement

2017 (2)

  • Eastbourne
  • Doha

2016 (7)

  • ATP Masters 1000 Canada
  • Roland Garros
  • ATP Masters 1000 Madrid
  • ATP Masters 1000 Miami
  • ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells
  • Australian Open
  • Doha
Advertisement

2015 (11)

  • ATP Finals
  • ATP Masters 1000 Paris
  • ATP Masters 1000 Shanghai
  • Beijing
  • US Open
  • Wimbledon
  • ATP Masters 1000 Rome
  • ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo
  • ATP Masters 1000 Miami
  • ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells
  • Australian Open

2014 (7)

  • ATP Finals
  • ATP Masters 1000 Paris
  • Beijing
  • Wimbledon
  • ATP Masters 1000 Rome
  • ATP Masters 1000 Miami
  • ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells
Advertisement

2013 (7)

  • ATP Finals
  • ATP Masters 1000 Paris
  • ATP Masters 1000 Shanghai
  • Beijing
  • ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo
  • Dubai
  • Australian Open

2012 (6)

  • ATP Finals
  • ATP Masters 1000 Shanghai
  • Beijing
  • ATP Masters 1000 Canada
  • ATP Masters 1000 Miami
  • Australian Open
Advertisement

2011 (10)

  • US Open
  • ATP Masters 1000 Canada
  • Wimbledon
  • ATP Masters 1000 Rome
  • ATP Masters 1000 Madrid
  • Belgrade
  • ATP Masters 1000 Miami
  • ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells
  • Dubai
  • Australian Open

2010 (2)

  • Beijing
  • Dubai
Advertisement

2009 (5)

  • ATP Masters 1000 Paris
  • Basel
  • Beijing
  • Belgrade
  • Dubai

2008 (4)

  • Tennis Masters Cup
  • ATP Masters 1000 Rome
  • ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells
  • Australian Open
Advertisement

2007 (5)

  • Vienna
  • ATP Masters 1000 Canada
  • Estoril
  • ATP Masters 1000 Miami
  • Adelaide

2006 (2)

  • Metz
  • Amersfoort
Advertisement
gianni taina
Gianni Taina

ALSO READ

NBA News: Jusuf Nurkic sends strong message to Phoenix Suns fans about Kevin Durant
NBA

NBA News: Jusuf Nurkic sends strong message to Phoenix Suns fans about Kevin Durant

JJ Redick slammed by 5-time NBA All-Star, claims Lakers HC 'couldn't even dribble the basketball'
NBA

JJ Redick slammed by 5-time NBA All-Star, claims Lakers HC 'couldn't even dribble the basketball'

Tom Brady shares a controversial take on the Daniel Jones-Giants situation
NFL

Tom Brady shares a controversial take on the Daniel Jones-Giants situation

Real Madrid legend Raul chooses the greatest player in soccer history
Soccer

Real Madrid legend Raul chooses the greatest player in soccer history

Better Collective Logo