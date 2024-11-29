Week 13 will be vital for the Los Angeles Rams. The NFC West club is still in the race for the division title, but Matthew Stafford will be without a key offensive weapon in his quest to defeat the Saints.

Recent years have been a rollercoaster for the Rams. The NFC West franchise won Super Bowl LVI but lost several key pieces afterward, which has caused a decline in their performance over the past few seasons.

Matthew Stafford remains the biggest star on the team. Rumors swirled earlier this year about a potential trade, but the Rams chose to keep him as they continue to compete for a playoff spot.

Matthew Stafford loses a key player for Week 13 against the Saints

While the Rams haven’t experienced great success since their Super Bowl victory in 2022, they’ve managed to stay competitive. The NFC West has faced challenges recently, and Los Angeles has taken advantage of this opportunity.

Earlier this year, reports suggested the Rams were open to offers for Matthew Stafford. The Vikings were rumored to be interested in the former first-overall pick, but no trade materialized.

The Rams decided to hold on to their key players, believing they still had a chance to win the division. However, they now face a tough challenge after losing a crucial weapon in Stafford’s offense.

Los Angeles announced that Tyler Higbee won’t play in Week 13 against the New Orleans Saints. The tight end tore his ACL and MCL during the 2023 postseason, a severe injury that the team is handling cautiously.

INGLEWOOD, CA – NOVEMBER 19: Tyler Higbee 89 of the Rams during the Los Angeles Rams game versus the Seattle Seahawks on November 19, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Photo by Kevin Reece/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA NOV 19 Seahawks at Rams EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon592231119095

Fortunately for the Rams, Higbee returned to practice this week. He remains on the reserve/physically unable to perform (PUP) list, and the team has two weeks to decide whether to activate him to the 53-man roster.

Can the Rams still make the playoffs?

All four NFC West teams are still in contention for a playoff spot. The Seahawks and Cardinals currently sit at 6-5, while the Rams and 49ers hold 5-6 records.

The Rams are aiming for a perfect finish to the regular season while hoping for Seattle and Arizona to falter. If this scenario unfolds, they could still clinch the NFC West title and advance to the playoffs as division champions.

