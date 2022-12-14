Southern Miss and Rice clash in the 2022 LendingTree Bowl at Mobile, Alabama. Read here to find out when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Southern Miss and Rice face off at Hancock Whitney Stadium in the 2022 LendingTree Bowl as part of the NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find all the details about the game such as date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can enjoy it on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

After three consecutive losses, Southern Miss found a way to enter the bowl season with a 6-6 record thanks to a win in the last game against UL Monroe. This year, the Golden Eagles left Conference USA to play in the Sun Belt Conference and now they will meet with a very familiar foe: Rice. They're 6.5-point favorites.

Rice are living their worst moment of the season following three straight games without a win (Western Kentucky, UTSA and North Texas). However, the Owls will play the LendingTree Bowl even after a 5-7 record. There was a lack of teams with six wins and Rice got in because of their highest APR. So, in an incredible turn of events, Rice are in a bowl game for the first time since 2014. Rice have won the last two meetings between these teams and the all-time series is 6-6.

Southern Miss vs Rice: Date

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles will play against the Rice Owls in the 2022 LendingTree Bowl as part of the NCAA College Football Season on Saturday, December 17 at 5:45 PM (ET). The game will be played at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.

Southern Miss vs Rice: Time by State in the US

ET: 5:45 PM

CT: 4:45 PM

MT: 3:45 PM

PT: 2:45 PM

How to watch Southern Miss vs Rice in the US

Southern Miss and Rice meet in the 2022 LendingTree Bowl as part of the NCAA College Football Season. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here. Another option if you don't want to miss the game in the United States is ESPN.