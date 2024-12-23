NCAAB News: Shaquille O'Neal's son Shaqir shows off epic Christmas present from his NBA star dad

Being the son of an NBA legend comes with some perks, but it also comes with plenty of demands. Those who decide to pursue a career in college basketball are always measured up to their parents.

That has been the case with Florida A&M junior forward Shaqir O’Neal, one of Shaquille O’Neal’s sons. Needless to say, he hasn’t been as dominant as his old man.

Even so, it’s safe to say that he’s all set for life already. He’s valued at $804,000 on NIL deals, and he’s the son of one of the wealthiest athletes on Earth. That was evident again when he took to Instagram to showcase his new Christmas present.

Shaqir O’Neal thanks Shaq for Christmas present

“Pops just came through and blessed me,” O’Neal wrote in a picture sitting in the backseat of what seemed to be a luxury car.

Shaqir is thriving with the Rattlers

O’Neal didn’t find much success with the Texas Southern Tigers. He transferred to the Rattlers this summer, and he’s now averaging 9.6 points and 3.8 rebounds per game on 52.1% from the floor:

“I always knew about FAMU, I love the school,” O’Neal said about the Rattlers. “I don’t regret my decision at all. The fan base here is amazing. I love my teammates. The coaches hold me accountable and gave me a chance, which many places didn’t. That’s all I could ask for.”

Needless to say, his chances of having a career like his father’s are close to none, and he might not even make it to the NBA. He’ll have to prove he’s worthy of that opportunity in the second half of the season.