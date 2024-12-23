Trending topics:
NCAAB News: Shaquille O'Neal's son Shaqir shows off epic Christmas present from his NBA star dad

Shaquille O'Neal's youngest son, Shaqir O'Neal, is thriving on the court at FAMU, and his father gave him a big present as a reward.

Shaquille O'Neal speaks before Game Two of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden on June 09, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts.
© Adam Glanzman/Getty ImagesShaquille O'Neal speaks before Game Two of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden on June 09, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts.

By Ernesto Cova

Being the son of an NBA legend comes with some perks, but it also comes with plenty of demands. Those who decide to pursue a career in college basketball are always measured up to their parents.

That has been the case with Florida A&M junior forward Shaqir O’Neal, one of Shaquille O’Neal’s sons. Needless to say, he hasn’t been as dominant as his old man.

Even so, it’s safe to say that he’s all set for life already. He’s valued at $804,000 on NIL deals, and he’s the son of one of the wealthiest athletes on Earth. That was evident again when he took to Instagram to showcase his new Christmas present.

Shaqir O’Neal thanks Shaq for Christmas present

Pops just came through and blessed me,” O’Neal wrote in a picture sitting in the backseat of what seemed to be a luxury car.

Via Shaqir O’Neal’s Instagram

Via Shaqir O’Neal’s Instagram

Shaqir is thriving with the Rattlers

O’Neal didn’t find much success with the Texas Southern Tigers. He transferred to the Rattlers this summer, and he’s now averaging 9.6 points and 3.8 rebounds per game on 52.1% from the floor:

“I always knew about FAMU, I love the school,” O’Neal said about the Rattlers. “I don’t regret my decision at all. The fan base here is amazing. I love my teammates. The coaches hold me accountable and gave me a chance, which many places didn’t. That’s all I could ask for.”

Needless to say, his chances of having a career like his father’s are close to none, and he might not even make it to the NBA. He’ll have to prove he’s worthy of that opportunity in the second half of the season.

ernesto cova
Ernesto Cova

