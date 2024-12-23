NFL News: Dan Campbell sets historic record with Lions after victory over Bears

Dan Campbell couldn’t be happier with the Detroit Lions—not just because they’re heading to the playoffs, but because their recent victory over the Chicago Bears marked a milestone no other head coach has achieved with the franchise.

With the win, the Lions set a new single-season franchise record of 13 victories, surpassing the previous best of 12-4 in 1991 under Wayne Fontes when they also reached the playoffs. The Lions have built their success on a long winning streak in the 2024 regular season, making history in the process.

Campbell’s previous best with the Lions came in 2023 when the team finished 12-5. That NFL record now stands behind him, with two regular-season games remaining against the San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings.

It’s worth noting that the Week 15 victory against Bears wasn’t the first time Campbell and the Lions bested the Bears this season. The Lions also defeated Chicago in Week 13 at home, 23-20, during what became an 11-game winning streak.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell talks to Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during the Detroit Lions versus the Green Bay Packers game on Thursday December 5, 2024 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI.

What Was Dan Campbell’s Worst Season with the Lions?

Campbell’s first year as head coach in 2021 remains his most forgettable, with the Lions managing just three wins against 13 losses. However, since then, Campbell has delivered only winning seasons, including a 9-8 finish in 2022.

Have the Lions Ever Won a Super Bowl?

The Detroit Lions have never won a modern Super Bowl. However, they claimed three NFL Championships, all against the Cleveland Browns: in 1952, in a 1953 back-to-back victory at home, and their last title in 1957. The Lions came close to a Super Bowl appearance in 2023 but lost the NFC Championship game to the 49ers.