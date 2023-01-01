USC and Tulane will play in the Cotton Bowl of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. This game will take place at AT&T Stadium, in Arlington, Texas. Find out more about the predictions, odds, and how to watch it on TV or live stream online for free.

USC vs Tulane: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free the 2023 Cotton Bowl in the US

The 2022 NCAA College Football Season will have USC vs Tulane in the Cotton Bowl. This match will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Read along to know more about the teams, predictions, odds, and how to watch this game. If you are in the US, it will be available on FuboTV (free trial).

USC had a great season under new head coach Lincoln Riley. Following a bad 2021, they were able to get back on the good path to end 11-2. The Trojans won five of their last six games, although their only loss was a tough 47-24 vs the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 Championship clash. They will need to rely on their dangerous offense that averaged 41 points.

Tulane also had a fantastic year that meant a 11-2 mark. Their second half was almost perfect with eight victories in nine games. The only defeat for the Green Wave was vs UCF, although they were able to take revenge from that one in the AAC title match. They ended up with a 45-28 over the Knights on December 3 to claim the championship there.

USC vs Tulane: Match Information

Date: Monday, January, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM (ET)

Location: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

Location: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

USC vs Tulane: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

USC vs Tulane: Storylines

The Cotton Bowl will have teams that had a great season. Both being at 11-2 means it should be a very interesting game, although their will be some absences because of injuries. For example, USC wide receiver Jordan Addison will not be ready, but he won’t be the only one out. Their offensive line will also be without important pieces that forces the staff to make some changes in that spot.

There is some good news for them since they will have their best player. Quarterback Caleb Williams was in doubt following a hamstring issue suffered in the loss against the Utah Utes, but the Trojans will have the Heisman Trophy winner in the lineup. This will be their fourth match in the history, although they haven’t played each other since 1946.

How to watch USC vs Tulane in the US

USC will take on Tulane in the Cotton Bowl of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season this Monday, January 2.

USC vs Tulane: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have this one as very close game with the USC Trojans being favored by two points. According to BetMGM, USC are at -110 to cover the spread or -133 for a win by any score. Tulane are at -110 against the spread or +110 if they get the victory by any margin. The over/under for this game was established at 64, with both at -110.

