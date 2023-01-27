The 2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championship gets ready for another day of action with the best skaters in the country. Check out how to watch the Free Dance and the Pairs Free Skate on TV or live stream in the US.

San Jose, California, is the host city of the championship that continues giving a great attraction. This will be one of the last opportunities for the skaters since the end is on Sunday, January 29. Only two disciplines will take place this time.

The opening act will be the Free Dance including 14 duos going for the gold medal. Later there will be another final of duets. Pairs Free Skate will be the specialty closing a promising day.

U.S. Figure Skating Championship: Date

The U.S. Figure Skating Championship will have the Free Dance and the Pairs Free Skate this Saturday, January 28. The event will take place at SAP Center, in San José, California.

U.S. Figure Skating Championship: Time by State in the US

Free Dance

Starts at 10:40 AM (PT)

Pairs Free Skate

Starts at 4:30 PM (PT)

How to watch the U.S. Figure Skating Championship in the US

The U.S. Figure Skating Championship will be available to watch or live stream on FuboTV (free trial) in the US. The other options are Peacock and NBC.