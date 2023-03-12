Carlos Alcaraz will face Tallon Griekspoor for the 2023 Indian Wells Master 1000. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Carlos Alcaraz will play against Tallon Griekspoor for the 2023 Indian Wells Master 1000 third round. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

It is the debut of one of the main candidates to win the title. With the absence of Novak Djokovic, the current number 2 in the world in the ATP ranking, Carlos Alcaraz, is now the main favorite to win this 2023 Indian Wells Master 1000 and of course he wants to revalidate that favorite from the first game.

His rival will be the Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor, who is currently ranked number 36 in the ATP world ranking. Although it will surely be a tough match for the Spaniard, the Dutchman knows that he is looking to surprise the main favorite of the tournament. Between them, they played only once and it was a victory for Alcaraz.

When will Carlos Alcaraz vs Tallon Griekspoor be played?

The game for the 2023 Indian Wells Master 1000 between Carlos Alcaraz and Tallon Griekspoor this Monday, March 13 at 4:30 PM (ET).

Carlos Alcaraz vs Tallon Griekspoor: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:30 PM

CT: 3:30 PM

MT: 2:30 PM

PT: 1:30 PM

How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Tallon Griekspoor

This 2023 Indian Wells Master 1000 game between Carlos Alcaraz and Tallon Griekspoor in the United States on Tennis Channel.

