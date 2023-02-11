England will receive Italy for the round 2 of the 2023 Six Nations. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free.

England will receive Italy in what will be the round 2 of the 2023 Six Nations. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch England vs Italy online free on Peacock]

It is the game that will close the second round of this 2023 Six Nations. They face two teams that had a very bad start in the competition. On the one hand, England lost to Scotland, their arch-rivals, and are looking to recover as soon as possible as they are still contenders for the title.

Italy, for their part, played a great game against France, but it was not enough and they were defeated 24-29. Against England they know that they are the least favorites, so they will go in search of a true feat, hoping to be able to complicate the English as they did with the French.

When will England vs Italy be played?

The game for the round 2 of the 2023 Six Nations between England and Italy will be played at the Twickenham Stadium in London, England this Sunday, February 12 at 10:00 AM (ET).

England vs Italy: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

How to watch England vs Italy

This 2023 Six nations round 2 game between England and Italy will be broadcast in the United States on Peacock.