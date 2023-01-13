The WTA tour received shocking news on Wednesday when an announcement was made. It was Naomi Osaka saying she will be out of tennis for a long time. Find out why she will not play the 2023 Australian Open.

The WTA tour has a lot of promising young players ready to take over at any time. One that is still young but has already won multiple Grand Slams is Naomi Osaka. The Japanese surprised everybody with an announcement on Twitter this week, although she had previously taken herself out of the 2023 Australian Open.

It’s never easy to win one of the four most important tournaments in the sport. But that was not something that made Osaka wait for too long since she had her first crown of this level in 2018. That US Open celebration following a victory over Serena Williams made her a new face of tennis immediately.

Mainly given she was able to keep that rhythm the next couple of years. Osaka has now four Majors in her career, being those a pair of US Open and completing that figure with Australian Open conquers. Any time a former champion is not in the draw it raises the concerns as to why that’s the case.

Why will Naomi Osaka not play the 2023 Australian Open?

Everyone was surprised when it was known that she was not going to play the Australian Open this year. That happened in the early days of January, although the reason for her absence from Melbourne was a mystery then. Some connected that with the struggles she had lately in her career for different personal issues.

But that was all refuted with her announcement on Twitter last Wednesday. Osaka told in a lengthy post that she is pregnant. The 25-year-old player added that she won’t play for the rest of 2023. She finished by at least mentioning that a potential return date would be the 2024 Australian Open.