Baylor and Texas State will face off in a very lopsided matchup in Week 3 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. In this article you will find date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Baylor vs Texas State: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free 2022 NCAA College Football Week 3 in the US

Baylor is in a must win scenario when they clash with Texas State in Week 3 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find all the details about date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can enjoy the game on fuboTV (Free Trial).

Last week, Baylor suffered a major hit in their aspirations after losing 26-20 in a double-overtime thriller against BYU. In the beginning of the season, Baylor were considered a Top 10 team in the nation and now they have fallen all the way to the 17th spot. The matchup with the Bobcats comes as a perfect opportunity for the Bears to heal their wounds as a 30-point favorite before two really tough games against Iowa State and Oklahoma State.

In the 2021 opener, Texas State gave Baylor an enormous headache in a 29-20 win for the Bears. Still, the story might be a lot different when these two teams meet again. The Bobcats started with a pounding 38-14 loss at Nevada but bounced back with a 41-12 victory against FIU.

Baylor vs Texas State: Date

Texas State will visit the Baylor Bears in Week 3 of 2022 NCAA College Football Season on Saturday, September 17 at 12 PM (ET). The game will be played at McLane Stadium in Waco.

Baylor vs Texas State: Time by State in the US

ET: 12 PM

CT: 11 AM

MT: 10 AM

PT: 9 AM

How to watch Baylor vs Texas State in the US

Baylor and Texas State will face off in Week 3 of 2022 NCAA College Football Season. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (Free Trial) for the US. Another option if you want to enjoy the game in the United States is FS1.