Where to watch Alexander Zverev vs Casper Ruud live for free in the USA: ATP World Tour Finals 2024

Alexander Zverev faces Casper Ruud in a group stage match of the ATP World Tour Finals 2024. Here's everything you need to know to catch all the action, including when, where, and how to watch the live coverage.

Alexander Zverev faced a tough challenge in his opening match, going up against an opponent with a similarly gritty playing style. The German, however, emerged victorious, setting himself up for a crucial second win that would secure him a spot in the tournament semifinals.

Awaiting him is Casper Ruud, who delivered a statement win over Carlos Alcaraz in his first match. With both Zverev and Ruud needing just one more victory to clinch a semifinal berth, their showdown promises to be an unmissable clash of elite competitors hungry to advance.

When will the Alexander Zverev vs Casper Ruud match be played?

Alexander Zverev plays against Casper Ruud in a group stage match of the ATP World Tour Finals 2024 this Wednesday, October 13th. The action will start at 2:30 PM (ET).

Casper Ruud of Norway – IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

Alexander Zverev vs Casper Ruud: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

How to watch Alexander Zverev vs Casper Ruud in the USA

Don’t miss the electrifying ATP World Tour Finals 2024 clash between Alexander Zverev and Casper Ruud, streaming live on Fubo (free trial). An alternative option is Tennis Channel.