Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz got his breakthrough season in 2021. Here, find out what you need to know about this young tennis player such as age, height, coach and parents.

Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz is one of the young promises of the men's tennis circuit. Since his incursion in the ATP Tour last year, nobody can’t stop talking about his game and his intelligence to play. So, it’s not a surprise that he’s playing the Next Gen ATP Finals this week.

In his short time in the tour, Alcaraz has done more than many older players than him. He has a 8-5 record against Top 10 players, showing not only his great level of tennis but also a winning mentality beyond his years. 2021 has been his breakthrough year as he won his first ATP title at age 18, being the youngest ATP Tour champion since Nishikori (2008).

He also became the youngest quarter-finalist at US Open in the Open Era and at Grand Slam since 1990. And he reached the No. 35 in the rankings, becoming the youngest top 35 since Rafael Nadal. Here, check out some facts about him.

How old is Carlos Alcaraz?

Carlos Alcaraz is 18 years old. He was born on May 5, 2003 in El Palmar, Murcia, Spain. He debuted in the ATP professional tour at only 16 years old at the Rio Open in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil since then he has appeared in several big tournaments such as the Grand Slams and Masters 1000.

How tall is Carlos Alcaraz?

Carlos Alcaraz’s height is 1.85 meters, or 6 ft 1 in. He’s right-handed and plays with a two-handed backhand. Alcaraz’s game has been compared to Roger Federer style, especially for the aggressiveness.

Who is Carlos Alcaraz’s coach?

Carlos Alcaraz is coached by Juan Carlos Ferrero, Spanish former World No. 1 tennis player and winner of the 2003 French Open. He retired in 2012 from singles and in 2017 from doubles. Ferrero also coached Alexander Zverev from July 2017 to February 2018.

Who are Carlos Alcaraz’s parents?

Carlos is the son of Carlos Alcaraz, who was also a tennis player and inspired him to follow his steps, and Virginia Girafia. He has three siblings: Alvaro (the eldest), Sergio, and Jaime (both younger than him).