The winner of the 2021 Next Gen ATP Finals will become the winner of the fourth edition of the tennis tournament. Here, find out how much prize money the champion will earn.

The Next Gen ATP Finals is an annual men's youth tennis competition held at the end of the season for the best 21-and-under players. The event has been held in Milan, Italy, since its inception.

The 2021 Next Generation ATP Finals is a men's exhibition tennis competition for the top singles players aged 21 and under on the ATP Tour in 2021. It will take place in the PalaLido in Milan, Italy, from November 9 to 13, 2021. The tournament will be held for the fourth time.

The tournament has always included innovative and experimental aspects that may or may not be adopted by other tennis tournaments in the future. It was the first to use computerized line-calling in 2017. Other experimental aspects include scoring methods that are not similar to those used in traditional tennis matches, players conversing with their coaches via headphones, and so on.

How much does the 2021 Next Gen ATP Finals champion get?

The tournament does not provide points to competitors' ATP Rankings. The ATP does not recognize it as an official ATP Tour tournament triumph, although matches do count towards the season's official win-loss record. A total of $2,275,000 in prize money is split among the contestants.

The overall prize money for the Next Gen ATP Finals in 2021 is $1,300,000, a 7.14 percent decrease from the previous year. Due to the pandemic, the event was canceled for 2020. Although it pales in contrast to the prize money on offer at the Nitto ATP Finals, a player who goes undefeated in the event will get $402,400, which is somewhat more than the average income for a player under the age of 21.

This year, the prize money distribution has altered slightly, with losers in the knockout stages not receiving any further funds. For example, semi-final losers in 2019 got $63,000; this year, they will only receive the amount they won during the round-robin stage as well as participation costs. This has been compensated for by a 42.9 percent increase in participation fees over 2019.