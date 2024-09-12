F1: Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc weigh in on Adrian Newey's Aston Martin signing

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc expressed no disappointment over Adrian Newey's move to Aston Martin instead of Ferrari next year.

Future teammates Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have expressed no disappointment over Adrian Newey’s decision to join Aston Martin instead of Ferrari next year. Both drivers conveyed their confidence in Ferrari’s future direction, even without securing one of the most prominent technical figures in Formula 1.

Hamilton, who will make the switch to Ferrari next season, said Newey’s choice would not affect his excitement for the move. “Honestly, no,” Hamilton stated when asked if he was disappointed by the decision. “While I’ve mentioned before that it would be an honor to work with Adrian, I’ve been privileged to win championships with teams that didn’t have him. It doesn’t change anything for me.”

Newey, one of F1’s top engineers, was closely linked with a potential move to Ferrari after announcing his departure from Red Bull earlier this year. Despite that, Hamilton emphasized that while Newey would have been a valuable asset, Ferrari’s existing strengths are more than enough to maintain his confidence in the team’s prospects. “Any team would have been happy to have him, but at the end of the day, he did what was best for him,” Hamilton added.

Adrian Newey at a press conference at Aston Martin Headquarters (Andrew Ferraro/Getty Images for Aston Martin)

Leclerc, who has been with Ferrari since 2019, echoed similar feelings, showing strong belief in team principal Fred Vasseur’s vision for the Scuderia. “There are no disappointments about Newey’s decision,” Leclerc said. “It’s not like we didn’t try. We spoke to Adrian, and he made his decision. I respect that.”

Leclerc further highlighted Ferrari’s group-oriented approach, which he believes will be key to their future success. “At Ferrari, we’ve always focused more on the group than the individual. Adrian has an incredible record, but we have an amazing team in place, and I’m confident we’ll be back at the top,“ Leclerc concluded.

Newey’s move to Aston Martin keeps making waves

Newey’s decision to join Aston Martin has been one of the most talked-about moves of the season. His manager, Eddie Jordan, confirmed that extensive talks were held with Ferrari, but Newey saw Aston Martin as a better fit for his future ambitions.

He will take on the role of managing technical partner at Aston Martin, working with Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll starting in March. Reports suggest that Newey’s new contract will be worth around £30 million annually.