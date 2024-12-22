Where to watch Everton vs Chelsea live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League

Everton will face off against Chelsea in a Matchday 17 showdown of the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Fans in the USA can catch every moment of the action with a variety of broadcast and streaming options available. Here’s a breakdown of kickoff times and how to watch.

Matchday 16 proved pivotal for Chelsea, who have surged back into the Premier League title race. Just weeks ago, the Blues appeared far from contention, but they now sit only two points behind league leaders Liverpool. The Reds still have a game in hand and face a challenging matchup against Tottenham.

Chelsea, aware of the stakes, must keep their momentum going as they prepare to face Everton. The Toffees are once again battling to avoid relegation, sitting on 15 points with a game in hand. While their position is slightly better than some of their closest rivals, their survival could hinge on securing more points in the coming matches.

When will the Everton vs Chelsea match be played?

Everton will take on Chelsea this Sunday, December 22, for the 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 17. Kickoff is set for 9:00 AM (ET).

Iliman Ndiaye of Everton – IMAGO / Action Plus

Everton vs Chelsea: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 AM

CT: 8:00 AM

MT: 7:00 AM

PT: 6:00 AM

How to watch Everton vs Chelsea in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2024/2025 Premier League clash between Everton and Chelsea in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: USA Network, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue.