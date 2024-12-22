Where to watch Manchester United vs Bournemouth live in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League

Manchester United will face off against Bournemouth in a Matchday 17 showdown of the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Fans in the USA can catch every moment of the action with a variety of broadcast and streaming options available. Here’s a breakdown of kickoff times and how to watch.

After a tough midweek loss to Tottenham that knocked them out of the Carabao Cup, Manchester United are eager to bounce back in the Premier League. The Red Devils will be looking to recover and continue climbing up the standings.

They’ll face Bournemouth, who this season are aiming for more than just the usual battle to avoid relegation. With 25 points, the Cherries are close to the European qualification spots, and they will be determined to earn more points as they push toward that goal.

When will the Manchester United vs Bournemouth match be played?

Manchester United take on Bournemouth this Sunday, December 22, for the 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 17. Kickoff is set for 9:00 AM (ET).

Manchester United vs Bournemouth: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 AM

CT: 8:00 AM

MT: 7:00 AM

PT: 6:00 AM

How to watch Manchester United vs Bournemouth in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2024/2025 Premier League clash between Manchester United and Bournemouth in the USA on Peacock.