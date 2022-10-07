Iowa State will host Kansas State in Week 6 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. In this article you will find date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

In a new episode of 'Farmagedon', Iowa State clash with Kansas State in Week 6 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find all the details about date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can enjoy the game on fuboTV (Free Trial).

Iowa State started their season with a 3-0 record and then had consecutive losses (Baylor and Kansas). The Cyclones will have problems running the ball considering Jirehl Brock is a game time decision and Cartevious Norton has not played since he suffered an injury in the opener against Southeast Missouri State.

Kansas State have a real shot at the Big 12 Championship game with a 4-1 record and a marquee victory in their calendar at Oklahoma. Adrian Martinez has been sensational for the Wildcats as a quarterback (654 yards and 3 touchdowns), but especially when he is used as a runner with almost 500 yards and an impressive stat of 9 touchdowns. Martinez is now being compared as a dual threat with other college stars such as Cam Newton and Lamar Jackson.

Iowa State vs Kansas State: Date

The Kansas State Wildcats will visit the Iowa State Cyclones in Week 6 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season on Saturday, October 8 at 7:30 PM (ET). The game will be played at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.

Iowa State vs Kansas State: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Iowa State vs Kansas State in the US

The classic rivalry between Iowa State and Kansas State in Week 6 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (Free Trial) for the US. Another option if you don’t want to miss the game in the United States is ESPNU.