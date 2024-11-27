The Los Angeles Chargers refuse to slow down in their pursuit of a playoff spot. To strengthen their roster, the front office has brought in a new player to support Justin Herbert—someone who previously played alongside Tua Tagovailoa at the Dolphins.

Earlier this year, the Chargers convinced Jim Harbaugh to return to the NFL. The former Michigan coach was prepared for another college season, but Los Angeles made him an irresistible, lucrative offer.

Many believed Harbaugh’s arrival would have a significant impact on Justin Herbert, who needed stronger guidance. However, the results have come faster than expected, and Los Angeles is now on track for a playoff return.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chargers add former Tua Tagovailoa teammate for the remainder of the season

The AFC West is once again highly competitive. While the Raiders have struggled, the Chiefs, Chargers, and Broncos all remain in strong contention for playoff spots this season.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Jim Harbaugh's Chargers will be without key teammate of quarterback Justin Herbert

Jim Harbaugh has done an exceptional job coaching the Chargers, showcasing his caliber as a top-tier head coach. He has maximized Justin Herbert’s potential after the quarterback faced challenges in recent seasons under inconsistent coaching.

Advertisement

Harbaugh’s impact hasn’t been limited to the offense; he has also revamped the defense, which currently leads the league as the least scored-against unit. However, Harbaugh believes the team can still improve and has added another key player to bolster their roster.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, the Chargers announced the acquisition of Marcus Maye. The AFC West team claimed the veteran safety off waivers from the Dolphins, hoping he will play a vital role in strengthening their defense.

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – OCTOBER 06: Marcus Maye #26 of the Miami Dolphins reacts during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Maye, 31, has been in the league since 2017, with stints at the Jets, Saints, and Dolphins. With Alohi Gilman sidelined by a hamstring injury, Harbaugh wanted to add an experienced safety to b to the defensive lineup.

What are the odds of the Chargers advancing to playoffs?

After 12 games in the 2024 season, the Chargers are well-positioned to return to the playoffs after missing out in 2023. Harbaugh’s leadership has built a solid team, with Justin Herbert finally receiving the high-quality coaching he needed.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Jim Harbaugh's key Chargers player responds to Justin Herbert's strong self-criticism

Currently, the Chargers have an 86% chance of securing a playoff spot, according to projections. A loss to the Falcons in Week 13 would lower their chances to 79%, while a victory would raise them to an impressive 92%.

Advertisement

SurveyAre the Chargers true contenders this year? Are the Chargers true contenders this year? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE